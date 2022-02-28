  • Facebook
    WWE: Has Ronda Rousey forgiven the fans for turning on her in her first run?

    Ronda Rousey has made her return to WWE. Fans welcomed her return on a happy note, and she admitted that she had forgiven them for turning on her during her first run.

    WWE: Has Ronda Rousey forgiven the fans for turning on her in her first run?
    Ronda Rousey remains one of the top Mixed Martia Artists (MMA) to date. At the same time, she has transformed herself into a professional wrestler, as she is currently signed to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). However, she had a mixed first run in the company, as she was upset with fans turning on her soon.

    On the other hand, when Ronda made her return to the company last month during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV), which she went on to win, she received a rousing welcome from the WWE fans. Although she did not take the acclaim seriously and portrayed a babyface gimmick, she quickly realised that the fans were genuinely happy about her return. She was reportedly even told the same by the company to act as a face and not discourage the fans, as it could lead them to turn on her again.

    ALSO READ: Cesaro ends 11-year career with WWE - Reports

    Meanwhile, speaking on her YouTube channel, Ronda stated that she had forgiven the fans for turning on her previously. "I came out feeling super defensive from the beginning. At the Rumble, it wasn't like that, but I just assumed the reaction was from the surprise. So, coming out to Raw and Becky was going to be there, I was like, 'Okay, this is when they're going to troll on me the most. It is when they're going to try and like chant Becky every single time I open my mouth.'", she said.

    "'This is the time they're going to start like screaming the most hurtful things they can. It is when they're going to start bringing the posters that say the most hurtful things they can think of.' And so, I came out anticipating that. I mean, everything went fine. Of course, there was like those three or four guys on the floor that was just like screaming as I was talking. And, I just had to concentrate to like block them out," added Ronda.

    ALSO READ: WWE had major a major match planned for WrestleMania 38 before cancelling it?

    Ronda also explained how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon cleared the air following her promo on RAW on the night after the Rumble. She stated that Vince asked her to smile and that although she was not ready to forgive the fans for what happened over two years back, he clarified to her that it was about the fans and not her. It was thereon that she came with a smile on her face as she went on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 in April.

