Cesaro ends 11-year career with WWE - Reports

In another shocking departure concerning the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), former champion Cesaro has reportedly parted ways with the company. As a result, he has brought his 11-year stint with WWE to an end. His contract has expired, as he ha=s decided against renewing it, making him a free agent.

According to PW Insider, Ceasaro was offered a one-year contract extension, which he refused to sign. Consequently, he does not have a 90-day No Compete Clause since his contract expired. Although Cesaro was scheduled for the SmackDown show on Friday, it would not be the case anymore, as he has officially left the promotion.

In the meantime, last year, there were reports that Cesaro was signing a contract extension with WWE. However, now that he has decided against it, his departure does come as a surprise. It is estimated that not receiving a big push is the possible reason behind his departure, despite having gotten it for a brief period in early 2021.

Cesaro's last match in WWE happened on February 11 against Happy Corbin, which he lost on SmackDown. He won multiple titles during his 11-year career, including the United States Championship and is a seven-time Tag-Team Champion. He also won the André the Giant Memorial Trophy in 2014, besides winning a couple of awards in the company.