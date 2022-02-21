  • Facebook
    WWE had major a major match planned for WrestleMania 38 before cancelling it?

    WWE is planning with full force ahead for WrestleMania 38. It supposedly had a significant match planned up. However, it was cancelled due to a particular reason.

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE had major a major match planned for WrestleMania 38 before cancelling it-ayh
    London, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 6:31 PM IST
    It is WrestleMania season, as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is scripting its best plans for the 'Showcase of Immortals' in April. WWE reportedly had a particular plan concerning a women's match that would have been a fan-favourite and a top moment in WrestleMania history. However, it was all cancelled, and here's why.

    As per GiveMeSport, WWE planned the famous match involving the four horsewomen, i.e. Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. WWE planned to put both titles on the line in a 'Winner takes all' match, while it would have been a Fatal 4 Way match. However, it was all ruined once former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey came into the picture.

    ALSO READ: Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    Ronda directly did not ruin WWE's plans for the match. WWE was contemplating long enough for Ronda to return and headline WrestleMania. However, back in November-December last year, there was no clarity on whether she would return. As a result, WWE planned to make the four horsewomen collide against each other.

    Nevertheless, once Ronda became available, the four horsewomen plan was laid to rest, as it began on working on the ideas for her return and her WrestleMania match. Although WWE has not entirely scrapped the idea of the four horsewomen match, unless some drastic shift of plans happens, it will not happen this year. However, the match could be a top draw at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next year.

    ALSO READ: WWE - The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted

    Although Ronda could have been utilised at WrestleMania 39 in some other form, management was wary that it would make her return look clumsy. After some thought, WWE decided to give her a title match at WM this year, effectively ending any chances of the match involving the four horsewomen. Also, some in WWE felt that making reigning RAW Women's Champion clash with Bianca Belair makes sense since the former has not properly defended her title against the latter. Nonetheless, Ronda looks all set to take on reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte for the title at WM in Texas.

