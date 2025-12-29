Richa Ghosh reflects on how the World Cup win changed their lives with more public recognition. She discusses her aggressive 16-ball 40 in the 4th T20I vs Sri Lanka, where India secured a 30-run victory and an unassailable 4-0 series lead.

Team India Women wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh reflected on the team's ODI World Cup win and how their lives have changed since then. She also opened up about her batting approach in the fourth India vs Sri Lanka T20I, which was a high-scoring affair.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India Women defended a huge total of 222 to secure a 30-run win over Sri Lanka in the fourth T20I at Thiruvananthapuram, taking their unassailable lead to 4-0 in the five-match series with one match still to go. Richa Ghosh scored a crucial hand in India, piling up 222 in the first innings as she scored a quickfire 16-ball 40, hitting four boundaries and three sixes.

Life after World Cup win

India came into the Sri Lanka series on the back of their maiden World Cup win, in which they defeated South Africa in the final at home. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Richa said the World Cup win has changed their lives, with greater public recognition and warm support everywhere, as fans now know and celebrate players like Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma.

"Obviously, life has changed after the World Cup win. Everyone is happy, and wherever we go, we receive a warm welcome from the public, and everyone is now getting to know the names of the players in the team. People now know who is Deepti Sharma, who is Richa Ghosh and who is Shafali Verma, which is a great thing that has happened after the World Cup win."

"After a World Cup win, you take the confidence into the next series and that is quite visible in everyone in the team," she said further.

Aggressive batting approach in 4th T20I

Notably, in the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka, Richa was promoted up the batting order to number three, moving from her usual number five spot. Taking on the role of an aggressor, she provided India with a strong late surge, scoring a quick 40 off just 16 balls.

Reflecting on her batting approach, she said her motto is to score runs and provide the team with a good finish, whenever give the chance.

"Whenever I get a chance and whenever I am sent up the order, my motto is to score runs and provide a good finish to the team. The wicket was good for batting, and the ball was coming to the bat nicely. While the ball was holding up a little on slower deliveries, the ball was coming nicely. The shot selection was important and we exectued that good enough and got the runs," the wicketkeeper-batter added. (ANI)