Indian javelin star and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra was disappointed over his below-par performance in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, September 18. Neeraj shockingly finished in eighth position in the javelin throw final, ending his season on a disappointing note after failing to replicate his previous top-two finishes at major international events.

The 27-year-old was one of the favourites to clinch the prestigious World title in javelin throw as he finished third in Group A of the qualification round with his best throw of 84.85m. However, in the final, Neeraj failed to replicate his consistent performances over the last seven years as he managed a best throw of 84.03m, struggled with form throughout, and ultimately missed out on a podium finish, placing eighth.

Neeraj Chopra admitted that a back issue had hampered his performance, affecting his technique and preventing him from delivering his usual throws at the World Championships.

Not an ideal end to the season for Neeraj Chopra

A day after a disappointing campaign at the Worlds, Chopra took to his X handle and reflected on his sour end to his season.

Neeraj stated that he did not hope for the disappointing end to the season with a below-par performance at the World Championships, adding that it was not his night despite giving his best for India. He congratulated Sachin Yadav for his fourth-place finish and medal winners, Keshorn Walcott, Anderson Peters, and Curtis Thompson.

“It's not how I had hoped to end the season, at the World Championships in Tokyo. I wanted to step out there and give my best for India despite all the challenges but it wasn't my night,” the two-time Olympic medalist wrote.

“I'm really happy for Sachin, who threw a personal best and almost brought home a medal. Congratulations to @keshorn_walcott, @peters_oly, and @Curt_Thompson_ on their well-deserved podium places.

“Grateful for all your support, this only makes me determined to come back stronger,” he added.

Last time, Neeraj Chopra made it to the podium when he finished second in the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, with a best throw of 85.01m. Meanwhile, Neeraj’s rival, Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, finished in 10th place with a best throw of 82.75 in the final.

Recap of Neeraj Chopra’s season

Neeraj Chopra’s season has been quite impressive until the World Championships, where he had wished for a better end to the season. One of the big highlights of his season is breaching the 90-metre mark, making him the first-ever Indian javelin thrower to achieve this historic feat.

Chopra achieved this feat at the Doha Diamond League, recording a throw of 90.23m, which not only set a new personal best but also marked the longest throw by an Indian in history, consolidating his status as one of the elite javelin throwers in the world. This performance sealed his place in the Diamond League final.

Neeraj Chopra clinched his first Diamond League win of the season in Paris, defeating Julian Weber with a throw of 88.16 metres, reinforcing his position as one of the world’s top javelin throwers.

However, Neeraj Chopra's performance in the World Athletics Championships fell short of expectations, as his back issues and lack of rhythm prevented him from replicating his season-best throws, ultimately leading to an eighth-place finish.