As India gear up to face South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup final, the parents of all-rounder Deepti Sharma expressed confidence in the team's chances and backed their daughter to deliver a strong performance in the high-stakes clash.

Historic Final Guarantees New Champion

Hosts India Women will lock horns with South Africa Women in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, with the tournament guaranteed to crown a new champion. The winner at the DY Patil Stadium will lift the coveted Women's Cricket World Cup trophy for the first time in their history. It will also be the first Women's Cricket World Cup final that will not feature Australia or England, according to Olympics.com. Sunday's title clash will be India's third time in the Women's World Cup final. India lost to Australia by 98 runs in the 2005 final and suffered a dramatic late collapse in 2017 against England to lose by nine runs.

'She Will Perform Exceptionally Well': Deepti Sharma's Parents

Deepti Sharma's father, Bhagwan Sharma, expressed confidence in the team's chances and said he believes India will lift the trophy. "I am confident our Indian women's cricket team will win the World Cup... All players will play well; they've already beaten Australia, so they will beat South Africa today. I want to tell Deepti she's an all-rounder and needs to excel in batting, bowling, and fielding. We have faith, and she will perform her best today," Bhagwan Sharma told ANI.

Deepti Sharma's mother, Sushilaa Sharma, also expressed confidence in the team's success and said she believes her daughter will deliver a strong performance in the title clash. "Just as winning every single mark in studies is crucial, every single run in the match matters. Our children often make the mistake of letting opponents hit fours early, and they keep giving up runs. They should focus on scoring runs from the start, even just one run at a time. Ultimately, this will lead to scoring many runs. We must win today at all costs. Deepti will perform exceptionally well. I've nurtured her from within, and when she has the bat and ball in her hands, everyone will see her game," Sushilaa Sharma said.

Deepti's Stellar Tournament Performance

Deepti Sharma has been one of India's standout performers in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. In the tournament so far, she has played eight matches, taking 17 wickets with best bowling figures of 4 for 51 and maintaining an economy rate of 5.70. With the bat, Deepti has also made valuable contributions, scoring 157 runs from six innings, including two half-centuries, at an impressive average of around 87.22. (ANI)