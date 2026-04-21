Charlotte Edwards says selecting England's squad for the home T20 World Cup will be one of the hardest ever due to the team's improved talent depth. She sees this as a positive challenge ahead of the tournament, which starts on June 12.

Charlotte Edwards admitted selecting England's squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup will be extremely difficult because there is now a strong depth of talent, with many players consistently performing at a high level. Edwards noted that while this makes the selectors' job challenging, it is also a positive sight, as it reflects how much the team has improved over the years and said she would rather face tough selection decisions than have an obvious, weaker pool of players going into a World Cup.

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Tournament Schedule and Format

The tenth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is around the corner, with the expansion to 12 teams making it the biggest Women's T20 World Cup ever. The tournament kicks off on June 12, with the winner crowned at the July 5 Final. Hosts England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston to kick off the tournament, with group stage action winding down on June 28. The first and second semi-finals will be played out at The Oval on June 30 and July 2, respectively, before the Final at Lord's.

A 'Good Problem' for Selectors

"It's probably going to be one of the hardest teams, certainly, I'll have to pick, or we'll have to pick as the selection group. But equally, what England have probably had to pick over the last sort of 10 years, there is a real depth of talent now and players performing week in, week out," Edwards said as per ESPNcricinfo.

"That's where we wanted to be coming into this. It certainly makes our jobs as selectors really, really hard. But I'd certainly rather it be like that than having easy calls to make going into a World Cup," she added.

'Once in a Lifetime' Home World Cup

Edwards explained that from the moment she took the job of England's head coach, the focus was on the home World Cup as a unique and defining opportunity. She emphasised that the players clearly recognise its significance and are driven by the excitement of playing such a special tournament on home soil.

"When I first took on this job, I knew exactly what was ahead of us. Home World Cup, and I've said it to the players: this comes once in your lifetime, in terms of career. You can really sense that from the players, that they know this is super special and something everyone wants to be a part of," she concluded.

Road to the World Cup: Qualification Path

Hosts, England were automatic qualifiers for the tournament, alongside the five-highest finishers from the 2024 edition of the tournament: New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, India and the West Indies. The next two spots were taken by the next two teams on the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings in Pakistan, before the final four spots were decided at the 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Scotland were the four successful teams that prevailed in the competition, securing their spots for the Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales in June 2026. (ANI)