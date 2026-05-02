BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the Women's T20 World Cup. Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed confidence, citing the team's strength and recent success. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the side, which will play England before the tournament.

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia expressed confidence in the team selected for the Women's WC, saying the team is strong and well-prepared. He highlighted that the matches in England before the tournament will help players adapt to conditions, and added that the confidence from last year's World Cup triumph will give the team a positive mindset and a winning habit in competition.

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Fresh off their 50-over World Cup triumph, India will look to build on their momentum and chase more silverware at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on June 12.

Saikia Confident in 'Well-Prepared' Team

"We have prepared a strong team. We hope they will do excellently well. With matches before the World Cup, the Indian team will get fully acclimatised to English conditions. I am sure that with the confidence they are carrying after the World Cup win last year, they will be travelling with a positive mindset. They have got a taste of success, and that is very important. If you start winning, that has to become a habit," Saikia told the reporters.

World Cup Campaign and Group Details

India will kick off their campaign on 14 June against Pakistan, where they are a part of Group A alongside Australia, Bangladesh, the Netherlands and South Africa.

India will get another opportunity to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the Women's World Cup when they face England in a three-match T20I series from May 28 to June 2.

Squad Details and Key Players

The selectors also named the squad for the one-off Test against England, scheduled to be played at Lord's. Harmanpreet Kaur, set to lead India at the tournament for the fifth time, will be determined to finally secure the title after several near misses. She will have strong support in the batting lineup from Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, while the bowling attack will rely heavily on Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh. Kashvee Gautam and Amanjot Kaur were unavailable for selection due to injuries.

India's squad for three T20Is against England and the Women's T20 World Cup:

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

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