Saina Nehwal expressed disappointment over the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill, calling for greater female participation in politics for the nation's benefit. She remains hopeful the bill will be passed in the future.

'Hoped the Bill would pass': Saina Nehwal

Former Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal said she had hoped the Women's Reservation Bill would be passed, calling it a positive step for the country. After the defeat of the bill, Saina said that since women are making progress in every field, greater participation in politics would be beneficial, and that she remains hopeful that the bill will be approved in the future. Saina Nehwal, while speaking to reporters, said, "I was hoping the Bill would pass. It would have been a good thing for our nation. The women of our country are progressing in every field, and it would have been better if they participated more in politics. I hope it gets passed in the future."

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The proposed Women's Reservation Bill aimed to introduce a 33 per cent reservation within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats and extend similar provisions to State Assemblies, Delhi, and Union Territories, including Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi Slams Opposition After Bill's Defeat

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The Delimitation Bill, 2026, linked with the amendments to the Nari Shakti Adhiniyam, aimed at increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha up to 850. However, opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday. The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

After the bill's defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that they "crushed" their dreams despite the government's sincere efforts.

'An insult to their pride'

PM Modi pointed out that the defeat of this bill is a direct blow to the self-respect of women, an insult that the female electorate will permanently engrave in their memories. "Women may forget everything else, but they never forget an insult to their pride," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Saturday.

PM Modi said "the sin committed by the opposition" will bring them punishment from the people. He highlighted that women of India are acutely aware of the malicious intentions and will hold the offending politicians strictly accountable in the future.

Transformative Vision of Nari Shakti Adhiniyam

Detailing the transformative vision of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Amendment, PM Modi explained that the legislation was a grand effort designed to grant long-pending rights and create new opportunities for half the population. He observed that the bill aimed to remove systemic obstacles and equally amplify the political power of all states, regardless of their size or geography.

"This amendment was a sincere effort to make women equal co-travellers in India's development journey," PM Modi said.