The knockout phase of the 72nd Women's Senior National Kabaddi Championship began at the Balayogi Stadium on Thursday following the conclusion of the league stage, with several teams booking their places in the quarterfinals through the pre-quarterfinal round, according to a release.

At the end of the group phase, Indian Railways, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Vidarbha, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan qualified for the pre-quarterfinal stage, setting up an intense evening of knockout action.

Pre-Quarterfinal Results

In the pre-quarterfinals, Indian Railways advanced with a 46-27 win over Karnataka, while Maharashtra edged past Goa 42-36. Madhya Pradesh registered a 41-36 victory against Delhi, and Haryana produced a strong performance to defeat Vidarbha 50-19. Chandigarh secured its quarterfinal spot with a 45-39 win over Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu completed the list of confirmed qualifiers with a 34-30 victory against Rajasthan.

Punjab and Himachal Pradesh completed the Quarterfinal line-up, with Punjab defeating hosts Telangana 42-25 in Pre-Quarterfinal 7 and Himachal Pradesh registering a 67-22 win over Gujarat in Pre-Quarterfinal 8.

Key Player Performances

Tamil Nadu's Karthika R continued her strong run with consistent raiding returns through the league phase, while Uttarakhand's Bhumika and Chhattisgarh's Chhaya were among the most active attackers across matches.

On the defensive side, Chandigarh's Monika stood out with a high tackle success rate, while Gujarat's Ghadhavi Sabhai and Madhya Pradesh's Muskan Sharma made key contributions.

Finals Schedule

The semifinals and final of the 72nd Women's Senior National Kabaddi Championship will be played on January 30.