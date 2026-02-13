Sjoerd Marijne, reappointed as Indian Women's Hockey Team coach, is focusing on team unity and fitness for the upcoming FIH World Cup Qualifiers. The coach who led India to a historic 4th place at the Olympics is pleased with team improvements.

Indian Women's Hockey Team coach Sjoerd Marijne, under whom the team clinched a historic fourth-place finish at the Olympics, has returned with a renewed vision and a focus on team unity ahead of the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers next month. The coach under whom India missed their first-ever Olympic medal by a whisker at the Tokyo Games said he was delighted by his reappointment in January and hoped to steer the team to victories.

Coach's Renewed Vision and Approach

Asked about India's chances of making it into the top five in international rankings, Marijne emphasised the importance of steady daily efforts. "I don't have control over the outcome. But I have control of what we do day and night. And how we work with the team," he told ANI. The World qualifiers, scheduled from March 8 to 14 in Hyderabad, will provide his first opportunity to test his resolve.

Return and Past Successes

"Very good changes in the side. Many things have improved since the last time. Besides that, I feel very welcome coming back to India," he told ANI in an interview.

Hockey India announced Marijne's appointment on January 2, a month after Harendra Singh resigned as the Indian women's hockey team head coach. During his first stint (2017-2021), he had guided the team into the top 10 of the FIH world rankings for the first time and steered India's silver medal win at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Team Preparations and Structured Approach

The Dutchman highlighted the structured approach in the Indian team's preparations for the Asian Games. "We are progressing step by step. I am working with the girls on their fitness, team unity, and technical aspects. Slowly, the whole staff will be completed. So I'm happy with that," Marijne, who is also a motivational speaker, said.

New Support Staff

Marijne will be supported by former Argentine midfielder Matias Vila as Analytical Coach. Vila represented Argentina in the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics and has over two decades of coaching experience.

Improved Infrastructure and Support

The India hockey women's head coach noted significant improvements in infrastructure and support since his last stint. "I have a hockey office, gym, and the food is good. Hospitality is very, very good. Hockey India is familiar with my working style, and that has worked in the past really well," Marijne said.

Communication with Players

The 51-year-old former Dutch hockey player said he was not hindered by any language barrier when speaking with the players. "I must say 80% speak English. That works really well for me. A lot of them are studying. So I'm also happy with that. To put the mind, not always thinking about hockey. So those are good improvements," he said.

Player Development and Scouting

He said he also enthusiastic about integrating new players and tracking emerging talent. "I have already seen a lot of them playing. I did my research last year by watching all matches, including the Junior World Cup and the Hockey India League. So when I arrived, I almost knew every girl," he said.

The former Dutch forward emphasised the importance of domestic leagues like the Hockey India League in raising the game's standards. "It gives girls exposure. It brings girls into contact with stars worldwide. It's like if we're now playing against Argentina and Agustina Gorzelany is there, it's a familiar face for the girls. They will greet her. They will not stay at a distance. They learn to work with other coaches who give them other ideas about tactics," Marijne explained.

Focus on World Cup Qualifiers

On preparations for the World Cup Qualifiers, Marijne spoke of a meticulous approach. "It's going well. But of course I'm coming late. There have been changes. We have worked on the selection to narrow it. The foreign and specialist coaches have all arrived. We are working toward that stability. A lot of girls, when we came in, their fitness level was not at its best. We need to closely monitor the individual approach to managing this. Loads of training. But I'm happy with Wayne Lombard (Scientific Advisor and Head of Athletic Performance), Rodet Yila and Ciara Yila (both in the role of Scientific Advisor). The main focus is on qualifying."

Upcoming Fixtures

The Indian women's team is set to clash with Uruguay in their first fixture of the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers on March 8 in Hyderabad. They will take on Scotland on March 9 and Wales on March 11 at the same venue. (ANI)