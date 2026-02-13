Skipper Esha Oza hit an unbeaten 72 to lead UAE to a commanding seven-wicket victory over India A in their Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 opener. Samaira Dharnidharka starred with the ball, taking 3 wickets to restrict India A to 130/9.

UAE skipper Esha Oza steered her team to a commanding seven-wicket victory over India A in their Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 opener at Thailand's Terdthai Cricket Ground on Friday, with an unbeaten 72 off 61 balls anchoring the chase.

India A Struggles to Post a Competitive Total

Opting to bat first, Radha Yadav's India A side kept losing wickets at regular intervals as pacer Samaira Dharnidharka struck early, tearing through the top order in the PowerPlay to claim three quick wickets. Anushka Sharma, fresh from a solid Women's Premier League (WPL) stint with Gujarat Giants, steadied the innings with a composed 47 off 45 balls, while Tanuja Kanwer's quick 34 off 25 at the end lifted India A to 130/9.

Oza Anchors Successful Chase

Chasing 131, Oza and Theertha Satish put on 40 for the first wicket before Prema Rawat's leg-spin removed Satish in the eighth over. Oza then built a match-defining 71-run partnership with Samaira Dharnidharka, keeping UAE on track. Needing four off the final over, Radha Yadav brought herself on and struck the first ball, dismissing Rinitha Rajith, but Heena Hotchandani cracked a boundary next ball to seal a seven-wicket win and spark celebrations. UAE now meets Nepal on February 15, while India A faces Pakistan A later that day.

Brief Score

Brief score: India A 130/9 in 20 overs (Anushka Sharma 47, Tanuja Kanwer 34; Samaira Dharnidharka 3/40). Vs UAE A 131/3 in 19.2 overs (Esha Oza 72*, Samaira Dharnidharka 34; Tanuja Kanwer 1/22). (ANI)