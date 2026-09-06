The Indian junior women's hockey team launched their title defence at the Women's Junior Asia Cup with a convincing 4-1 win against South Korea. Sanika Mane, Purnima Yadav, Puja Sahoo, and Madhu Sidar scored for the defending champions.

The Indian junior women’s hockey team began their title defence at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup China 2026 on a winning note, defeating South Korea 4-1 in their opening match in Moqi on Saturday, a release said. The defending champions, who have won the last two editions of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup, produced a composed and dominant performance against South Korea, with Sanika Chandrakant Mane, Purnima Yadav, Puja Sahoo and Madhu Sidar finding the back of the net for India.

India takes early lead

India started the contest with intent and created several opportunities in the opening quarter. Their efforts were rewarded in the 8th minute when Sanika Chandrakant Mane opened the scoring to give India an early 1-0 lead. The Indian side continued to put pressure on the South Korean defence and earned two penalty corners in the opening quarter, including one in the 14th minute, but were unable to convert either opportunity. India maintained their advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Dominance continues in second quarter

India continued their attacking approach at the start of the second quarter and won another penalty corner within the opening five minutes. They were awarded a re-PC after the initial attempt, but India could not find the back of the net. South Korea responded with increased pressure and earned back-to-back penalty corners within a five-minute period as they looked for an equaliser. However, the Indian defence remained resolute and successfully kept the Korean attack at bay. India then regained control of proceedings and earned another penalty corner in the dying moments of the second quarter. This time, the Indian side executed a well-worked variation, with Purnima Yadav finishing the move in the 30th minute to double India's advantage and send the team into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.

India extends lead to 3-0

South Korea came out with renewed intent in the third quarter, looking to find a way back into the contest. However, India's defence stood tall under pressure, while the Indian forwards continued to threaten on the counter. India's persistence was rewarded in the dying moments of the third quarter when they won another penalty corner and converted it successfully. Puja Sahoo was on target to extend India's lead to 3-0.

Final quarter action and consolation goal

With a three-goal cushion, India continued to push forward in the final quarter and looked for another goal. They won another penalty corner seven minutes into the quarter, but the South Korean defence did well to deal with India's attacking threat. Korea also managed to clear another penalty corner as India continued to dominate possession and territory. The Indian onslaught eventually paid off in the 51st minute when Madhu Sidar found the back of the net to make it 4-0. South Korea continued to fight until the final whistle and pulled one goal back with just four minutes remaining. Following another penalty corner, Korea executed a variation that resulted in KIL Gabin scoring in the 57th minute. India, however, held firm in the closing stages to secure a convincing 4-1 victory and begin their campaign with three points.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will next take on Malaysia on 6 September in their second match. (ANI)