Three young Afghan cricketers — Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — were killed in Pakistan’s air strike on Paktika. Once symbols of hope for Afghanistan’s cricket, their deaths have shaken the nation and sparked outrage across the cricketing world.

It was supposed to be an ordinary Friday evening in Afghanistan’s Paktika province. For three young men — Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — it was a time to unwind after returning home from a friendly cricket match in Sharana. But as dawn broke the next morning, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the unthinkable — the trio, all domestic-level cricketers, had been killed in a Pakistani air strike on Paktika’s Urgun district.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ACB announced the news on social media, expressing grief over what it called a “cowardly attack” that claimed the lives of the budding players. The board also confirmed that Afghanistan would withdraw from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in protest against the strike.

Scroll to load tweet…

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan, echoing the sentiment of millions of Afghans, called the incident “immoral and barbaric”, condemning Pakistan’s actions and standing firmly behind the board’s decision to pull out.

Scroll to load tweet…

Kabeer (Kabeer Agha): The Aggressive Opener with a Dream

Kabeer was a top-order batter from Paktika’s Urgun district. He played for several regional teams in domestic competitions and took part in youth tournaments overseen by the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s southern committee. Renowned for his fearless batting, he was on track to be considered for the 2026 U-23 provincial camp following a string of strong performances.

Sibghatullah: The Bowler Who Led by Example

Sibghatullah, a medium-fast bowler hailing from Paktika, represented the Urgun Warriors in ACB-recognised local tournaments. Renowned for his sharp inswing, he emerged as a captaincy contender in the previous Paktika Premier League. Coaches in the region described him as a natural mentor who spent his evenings training junior bowlers.

Haroon: The All-Rounder Balancing Books and Cricket

Haroon, a talented all-rounder from Paktika, had earned recognition in the district’s domestic cricket circuit through local T20 and tape-ball competitions. A right-handed batter and off-spinner, he recently joined a provincial development camp and was considered one of Urgun’s most versatile young talents. Alongside cricket, Haroon was pursuing his studies at a local college.

ACB’s Response: Mourning and Defiance

In a heartfelt media release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said: “In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering.”

The board confirmed that five more people were killed and seven others were injured in the incident.

As a mark of respect, the ACB announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan. “In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November,” it said.

A Ceasefire Broken, Lives Shattered

Reports from Afghan media, including Tolo News, indicate that Pakistan’s air strikes on Paktika province came just hours after both countries had agreed to extend a fragile 48-hour ceasefire. The attacks struck residential areas in Urgun and Barmal districts, resulting in heavy civilian casualties.

The timing was especially tragic — peace talks were scheduled to begin in Doha the same weekend to de-escalate tensions. Instead, they began under the shadow of death.