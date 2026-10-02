Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal staged a stunning comeback in the men’s 65kg final at the Asian Games, overturning a 2-9 deficit with eight straight points in the final seconds to seal a historic victory and leave fans in awe.

Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalal made a stunning comeback to clinch his maiden Asian Games gold medal in the men’s 65kg category final in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Friday, October 2. Kalal clinched India’s first gold medal in wrestling and the third overall after Nitesh Siwach and Sunil Kumar won silver and bronze in the men’s 97 kg and 87kg Greco-Roman wrestling, respectively.

Sujeet Kalal defeated Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev in a thrilling 10-9 victory at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center. However, the Indian wrestler was trailing 2–9, and hopes of winning the Gold medal looked nearly out of reach. However, the 23-year-old displayed his grit and resilience and orchestrated a sensational late onslaught.

In the final seconds, Sujeet scored eight consecutive points through a flurry of vital takedowns to snatch a breathtaking 10-9 victory and secure a memorable gold medal while leaving fans and opponents alike in absolute awe of his clutch performance.

Also Read: Asian Games: Sujeet Kalkal wins gold; Dipanshi misses out on bronze

Who is Sujeet Kalkal?

Sujeet Kalkal’s stunning comeback from 2-9 to 10-9 to clinch his maiden Asian Games gold medal, making him the third wrestler after Yogeshwar Dutt (2014) and Bajrang Punia (2018) to win a gold medal in the men’s 65kg category, has put him in the national spotlight.

Hailing from Imlota, Haryana, Sujeet picked up his wrestling journey at a local village akhada, trained by his father, Dayanand Kalkal, who is a former national-level wrestler. Sujeet continued training in his village until 2020 before moving to Sonipat in 2021, where he trained alongside more experienced wrestlers.

2022 was a year to remember for Sujeet Kalkal as he won a gold medal at the Asian U20 Championships and Grand Prix, alongside a bronze medal at the World U20 Championships. In 2025, Sujeet won gold medals at the World and Asian U23 Championships and Grand Prix, further establishing his dominance on the international stage.

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Sujeet Kalkal further earned international recognition when he won the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships, defeating Umidjon Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the final. Now, the 23-year-old has added an Asian Games gold medal to his resume, cementing his legacy as one of the country's most formidable wrestlers and an undisputed powerhouse in the 65kg division.

Stepping in the footsteps of Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia, Sujeet Kalkal has signaled a thrilling new era for Indian freestyle wrestling, proving that the nation's rich legacy in the weight class is in fiercely capable hands.

Sujeet Kalkal’s Stunning Comeback Leaves Fans in Awe

Sujeet Kalkal’s stunning comeback from 2-9 down to 10-9 has left social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and sports enthusiasts praising his never-say-die attitude and sensational late fightback.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Sujeet’s extraordinary comeback, with several highlighting his fighting spirit and ability to turn the contest around in the final seconds. Others described the victory as ‘legendary’ and ‘phenomenal’, while praising the 23-year-old for refusing to give up despite trailing 2-9.

Some fans were particularly impressed by Sujeet’s mentality, with one noting that ‘many players would give up after going 2–9 down,’ but the Indian wrestler only became more determined to fight back, while a few others described his performance as a ‘legendary fight and comeback’ and said the thrilling final deserved to be watched on loop.

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Meanwhile, India won 76 medals, including 16 gold, 25 silver, and 35 bronze, and is currently at the fifth spot on the medal table, where China (316), host Japan (239), and South Korea (134) lead the upper echelon of the standings.

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