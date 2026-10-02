Parveen Hooda’s father expressed pride after her women’s 65kg gold at the Asian Games 2026. He said she was confident and now targets the World Cup and 2028 Olympics. Villagers are planning a grand welcome for her arrival on October 4.

A Father's Pride, An Eye on the Olympics

Parveen Hooda’s father, Lakhpat Hooda, expressed pride after her women’s 65kg gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, saying the competition was tough but she had been confident of winning. He added that her next targets are the April World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, while villagers are preparing a grand welcome for her arrival on the October 4. "It was a very tough competition. We were hopeful that our daughter would bring home the gold medal. She had said beforehand, "I will definitely bring back the gold." The next goal is the World Cup in April; she will win that too. And then, looking ahead to the 2028 Olympics. She arrives on the 4th. The villagers are planning a grand welcome for her," Hooda told ANI.

Redemption with Gold

Parveen Hooda secured the second boxing gold of the day for India, defeating Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-Chen in the final of the women's 65 kg event at the ongoing Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday. Parveen secured the gold medal by 3-2 via split decision. After having lost her 2022 Asian Games bronze due to a doping whereabouts failure, this win over a former world champion for a gold marks a massive redemption for the Indian.

The Final Bout Breakdown

The Indian was cautious at the start and, despite some jabs from her opponent, managed to make some counter-punches, and both pugilists exchanged some 1-2s. Parveen also got a few body shots while Chen delivered a fast right hook. India took the first round 5-0.

In the second round, Parveen kept her distance against the opponent well and made good use of her reach to land a few punches and breach Chen's defence. However, Chen managed to fight back and took the second round.

In the final round, the Chinese Taipei boxer landed a few jabs as the Indian looked careful. Parveen also managed to get some quick 1-2s, and the match got close. Chen tried a few desperate punches, only to be met by counter-punches from Parveen, who eventually won the close clash 3-2 via split decision. (ANI)