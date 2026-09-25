Baranica Elangovan made history by winning a joint bronze in pole vault at the 2026 Asian Games. Overcoming past injuries and setbacks, she became the first Indian athlete to win an Asian Games medal in the event, contributing to India's medal tally.

Indian pole vaulter Baranica Elangovan scripted a historic feat at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday, September 25. Elangovan clinched the bronze medal with her best 4.15 meters in the women’s pole vault final at Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Baranica Elangovan displayed her remarkable consistency under pressure throughout the event. However, Elangovan and Kazakhstan’s Polina Ivanova achieved identical clearance heights and matching attempts at 4.15 meters, prompting the officials to award a joint bronze medal.

Since neither of them could clear the 4.25-metre mark, both athletes officially shared the third step of the podium. With this, Baranica Elangovan became the first-ever Indian athlete to win a medal in pole vault in the history of the Asian Games.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Manush Shah, Diya Chitale win bronze in TT mixed doubles

Who is Baranica Elangovan?

Before the Asian Games 2026, Baranica Elangovan has established herself as a pole vault star. Hailing from Kuthalam near Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu, Elangovan began her athletic journey by focusing on sprints and long jump before transitioning to pole vault during her college years at Ethiraj College in Chennai.

She was supported by Pudhumai Penn Foundation, coached by Milber Bertrand Russel, and made steady progress in domestic ranks before joining the Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High Performance Centre. In 2020, Baranica faced a career setback after she sustained an ACL injury in her left leg, forcing her into a prolonged period of rehabilitation.

In 2023, Baranica failed to make it to the India squad for the 2022 Asian Games after failing to clear the qualification standard at subsequent events, missing out on a spot to represent the country in Hangzhou.

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Baranica Elangovan received his first national breakthrough when she became India’s first indoor national champion in pole vault when he cleared 4.22 meters at the inaugural National Indoor Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

At the Asian Games 2026, Baranica clinched her first international medal by winning the bronze, making her the first Indian pole vaulter to win a medal at the quadrennial multi-sport continental event.

Athletics Medal Sweep for India at Asian Games 2026

The athletics contingent has been putting up a stellar performance at the Asian Games 2026, where Seema Kumari had earlier clinched a bronze in the women's 10,000m, and the mixed 4x400m relay team secured a brilliant silver.

On Day 2 of the athletics event, alongside Baranica Elangovan’s bronze medal win in the pole vault, Gulveer Singh (silver in the men’s 10,000m) and Manpreet Kaur (bronze in the women’s shot put) added to India's medal tally on a productive day for the track and field contingent in Aichi-Nagoya.

Meanwhile, Kiran and Prachi qualified for the women’s 400m final, and mixed-relay silver medalist Vishal TK took to the track in the men's 400m Round 1 heats. Heptathletes Pooja and Anamika Aneesh also continued their campaign on Day 2, finishing sixth and eighth, respectively.

At the end of Day 6, Team India has won a total of 23 medals, including two gold, 9 silver, and 12 bronze, and is currently sitting at the 12th spot on the medal table, with China (159), hosts Japan (115), and South Korea (64) leading the pack.

Also Read: Asian Games: Manush Shah, Diya Chitale win bronze in mixed doubles TT