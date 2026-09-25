Paddlers Manush Shah and Diya Chitale clinched a bronze medal in the mixed doubles table tennis event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the pair on their victory and podium finish.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Manush Shah and Diya Chitale after the Indian pair secured a bronze medal in mixed doubles table tennis at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday.

Mandaviya shared a post on X and wrote, "Congratulations to our paddlers Manush Shah and Diya Chitale on clinching the Bronze Medal in Mixed Doubles Table Tennis at #AsianGames2026!" Congratulations to our paddlers Manush Shah and Diya Chitale on clinching the Bronze Medal in Mixed Doubles Table Tennis at #AsianGames2026! #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/P3zLvaKaRt — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 25, 2026

Manush-Diya's Path to Bronze

The eighth-ranked Indian pair assured themselves of a medal after defeating Hong Kong's world No. 4 duo Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

Shah and Chitale then went down 8-11, 5-11, 8-11, 2-11 to China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the semi-finals.

With no bronze medal playoff in the event, a semi-final appearance guaranteed the Indian duo a podium finish.

The bronze is India's second Asian Games medal in mixed doubles table tennis. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra had won the country's first medal in the event at the 2018 Asian Games.

The Indian pair's quarter-final victory was particularly significant as Wong and Doo are multiple-time World Championship medallists.

India's Medal Haul on Day 6

The medal was among India's successes on Day 6 of the Games. Gulveer Singh won silver in the men's 10,000m, while shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh clinched gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar added a silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

In squash, Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar assured India of another medal after defeating the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemcya Aribado in the mixed doubles quarter-finals. India's men's and women's kabaddi teams also advanced to the finals after beating Thailand and Nepal respectively, while the women's hockey team defeated Japan 3-1 in its Pool B match.

India's Medal Tally

At the time of writing, India had 22 medals at the Asian Games, comprising two gold, nine silver and 11 bronze, and stood 12th in the standings. (ANI)