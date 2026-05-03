WFI President Sanjay Singh offered a 'personal guarantee' for Vinesh Phogat's safety at the Gonda tournament after she raised concerns. Phogat, who revealed she is a complainant against Brij Bhushan, questioned competing in his hometown.

After the statement issued by wrestler Vinesh Phogat regarding her safety during the National Open Ranking Tournament 2026 at Gonda, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh said that he will take "personal guarantee" of her safety and assured that there will be no bias in the competition.

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Phogat, ahead of her return to competitive wrestling, on Sunday revealed that she is one of the six women wrestlers who had filed sexual harassment complaints against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She also questioned the lack of action against Brij Bhushan, her safety in Gonda, which happens to be his birthplace.

WFI Responds to Safety Concerns

As per a statement, Sanjay said that he takes "personal guarantee" for her safety, and the tournament will have United World Wrestling-approved referees, leaving "no chance of bias". "If Vinesh is worried about her safety, let me assure her that I am taking personal guarantee of that. Also, we have UWW-approved referees who officiate and all trial bouts are recorded, so there is no chance of any bias," Sanjay Singh, WFI President, said in a statement.

Another WFI official also questioned if it is fair to change the venue after wrestlers had entered the tournament and made their travel and stay arrangements, saying, "Do you think it is fair to change the venue and disturb the whole schedule when about 1500 wrestlers have entered the tournament and made their travel and stay arrangements and have not raised any objections regarding the venue and their safety. Why WFI should do it and put participating wrestlers to inconvenience."

Phogat Voices Fears, Reveals She is a Complainant

Phogat shared a video message on X, explaining her decision to speak publicly despite the ongoing case. "The Supreme Court guidelines say that the identity of any victim should not be revealed, because it concerns their dignity and honour. But today, due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, but I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing," Vinesh said.

The three-time Olympian, who was one of the leading faces of the 2023 protests at Jantar Mantar, expressed serious concerns about competing in Gonda, citing safety and mental pressure. The National Open Ranking Tournament 2026 is scheduled from May 10 to 12 in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh and Vinesh was eyeing her comeback to professional wrestling with this competition.

"Imagine if I go to his house and to his college (to participate), where every person would be related to him. Every person would be representing him. I went there to fight in the competition. In such a difficult situation, we athletes are mentally pressured. Our team and the whole country expect us to do well. I don't think I will be able to give my 100 per cent there. It is very difficult for a girl to compete in such a situation," she said.

"Every athlete can relate to this situation. Even today, Brij Bhushan says that he runs the wrestling federation. He says this in front of the whole country. But still, the sports ministry or the government does not take any action. If I go to that competition, I will have my team with me. We will also have our well-wishers. If there is any incident with anyone, I want to tell you all that the government will be responsible for it," Phogat added.

She further raised concerns over Singh's public statements and questioned the lack of action against him. "Brij Bhushan himself says on camera that he killed a man. Still, he did not get any punishment. So you can think about his mentality. What can he do? Anything can happen to anyone. I don't want any privilege or any special treatment for myself. I just want the decision on the mat to be based on the hard work of every athlete. Not by any goon," she stated.

Call for Transparency

Calling for transparency, Phogat urged the sporting community and media to be present during the tournament. "To all the sports fans, media people who have been covering sports for years, for whom sports are still alive in India, I want you all to be present there. And whatever the truth is, it should come to the whole country," Phogat said.

Phogat's Return to the Mat

The National Open Ranking Tournament will mark Phogat's return to the mat after the Paris Olympics 2024 and her first appearance in the 57kg category, her fifth weight-class shift. The tournament is a key step in qualification for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Phogat, 31, had initially announced her retirement after failing to make weight for the gold-medal bout at Paris 2024 but reversed her decision in December, setting her sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

One of India's most accomplished wrestlers, Phogat has enjoyed success across multiple weight divisions, including gold medals at the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the 53kg category, along with strong performances on the Olympic stage. (ANI)