West Indies have been fined 10% of their match fee for a slow over-rate in their first ODI against Australia. Captain Hayley Matthews accepted the sanction. Australia leads the series 2-0, extending their winning streak over the Windies to 15.

West Indies have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for a slow over-rate during their first Women's ODI against Australia in St. Kitts on Friday.

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Windies captain Hayley Matthews pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing, as per the ICC website.

The sanction was imposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees after the hosts were ruled out to be two overs short of the target, with time allowances taken into consideration.

On-field umpires Lauren Agenbag and Candace La Borde, third umpire Jacquline Williams, and fourth umpire Maria Abbott levelled the charge.

Australia Seal Series Win

The fixture saw Australia emerge triumphant by 103 runs, courtesy of a strong all-round display by the visitors.

Australia currently hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after clinching the second ODI by 90 runs on Sunday.

Second ODI Highlights

A half-century from Beth Mooney (65) helped the Aussies post a decent total of 269/7 from their 50 overs, and Player of the Match Georgia Wareham (3/29) and fellow spinner Ash Gardner (3/34) each collected three wickets as the West Indies were dismissed for just 179 in reply at Warner Park.

Aussies Extend Winning Streak

It was Australia's 15th straight victory over the West Indies in completed ODIs between the two sides, with the streak of wins dating way back to the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2013, when the Aussies clinched a 114-run triumph in Mumbai. (ANI)