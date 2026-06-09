Cricket West Indies announced its 15-member T20I squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka in Jamaica. Young talents Ackeem Auguste, Jewel Andrew, and Shamar Springer are included, while Alzarri Joseph is rested for workload management.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad for the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, scheduled for June 11 to June 14 at Sabina Park in Jamaica. This series marks the West Indies' first T20 assignment since the team's strong showing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in February and March and forms an important part of long-term preparations for the 2028 edition in Australia and New Zealand.

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Exciting young batting talents Ackeem Auguste and Jewel Andrew, along with all-rounder Shamar Springer, are the three changes to the squad that featured at the global event in India and Sri Lanka, where the "Men in Maroon" fell just short of reaching the semi-finals. Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was not considered for selection as part of workload management plans and will continue his training and preparation ahead of the two-match test series being held in Antigua.

West Indies T20I Squad

Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

Team Management Unit (TMU)

Head Coach: Daren Sammy Manager: Rawl Lewis Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer Assistant Coach (Bowling): Ravi Rampaul Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith Physiotherapist: Dr Denis Byam Strength and Conditioning Coach: Darc Browne Massage Therapist: Harone Jackson Performance Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram Content and Media Officer: Jerome Foster

Match Schedule

1st T20I: June 11 - Sabina Park, Jamaica 2nd T20I: June 13 - Sabina Park, Jamaica 3rd T20I: June 14 - Sabina Park, Jamaica. (ANI)