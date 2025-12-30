Ashleigh Gardner asserts Australia remains the world's best team, citing their overall consistency despite recent World Cup semifinal exits. She looks ahead to their home series against India, confident they can handle the newly-crowned ODI champs.

Star Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner highlighted the Australia Women's team's consistency and said she believes they are the best side in the world ahead of their multi-format series at home against India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Australia Women are no longer the reigning T20 or ODI champions, a position they have rarely found themselves in. The seven-time ODI World Cup champions could not retain the title in 2025 as they were defeated by the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side in the semifinal. India went on to win the World Cup, clinching their maiden Women's World Cup title, Whereas, during the 2024 T20 World Cup, Australia were knocked out by South Africa in the semifinal, ending their streak of three consecutive World Cup titles. Australia will host the newly-crowned ODI World Champions, India, for an all-format series in February and March next year, featuring three T20 Internationals, three ODIs and one Test match.

'We've only lost about two games'

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Ashleigh Gardner highlighted the team's consistency, noting they lost only two games in the past 12-18 months--both in semifinals--and emphasised the importance of winning the small moments in high-pressure situations, which ultimately helps the team win on big stages, such as World Cups, something the Aussie Women were unable to do that against India in the World Cup semifinal. "Over the last 12 to 18 months, we've only lost about two games, and I think two (of the three) games that we lost were in semi-finals. It kind of shows the consistency of the group. It's just about putting those pieces together to hopefully win those trophies. Just winning those small moments in those high-pressure situations, which, ultimately in a World Cup, when you're playing in finals cricket, you need to be able to do. And for us, we weren't able to do that," Gardner said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Ashleigh Gardner emphasised the importance of mental strength under pressure, saying that staying mentally sharp helps make the right decisions on the field, and confidently asserted that her team is still the best in the world. "Sometimes when you're under pressure, maybe you make the wrong decision. It's making sure that we know the mental side of our game as well is in the best place that it can be, because ultimately that's going to help you make the right decision on the field. We've certainly been put under pressure recently. But I can still sit here confidently saying that we're the best team in the world," she added further.

Confident in handling India challenge

Ashleigh Gardner acknowledged India's recent strong form and confidence but expressed confidence that her team can handle them, especially in familiar conditions at home. "India's going to come across with a lot of confidence, as they should. They've obviously played some really good cricket recently. They challenged us in the ODI series before the World Cup and then had the upper hand in that semi-final. They're also coming over to our conditions, which we know better than them. If they do challenge us, we know what to do in those moments as well," Gardner added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)