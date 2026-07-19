Spanish forward Borja Iglesias joked he doesn't want to 'go to jail' when asked how he would react to shaking hands with Donald Trump at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, a match pitting Spain against Argentina at MetLife Stadium.

Iglesias on Meeting Trump

Spain forward Borja Iglesias made a light-hearted remark ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, joking that he did not want to "go to jail" if he had to shake hands with US President Donald Trump during the post-match trophy presentation after Sunday's title clash against Argentina at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Trump is expected to attend the World Cup final match in New Jersey, prompting Spanish magazine Panenka to ask Iglesias how he would react if he had to greet the US President after the match. Responding with humour, Iglesias said, "I will shake hands with Trump, but I hope it's quick... I don't want to go to jail," as quoted by Italian news outlet 'Il Messaggero'.

The Celta Vigo striker, who is known in Spain for his outspoken views on social issues, elaborated further on his response. "I hope to greet him at a time when we are all very happy, and that it ends very quickly so I can forget about it," he added. Iglesias also made it clear that he did not want the occasion to become a political controversy. "I don't want to go to jail for refusing. I don't think this is the time to create controversy because people already know very well what I think. I would like to do many things, but the reality is that even if people think I am omnipotent, I don't really have that much power to deal with certain issues," as per Il Messaggero.

Path to the Final

While Iglesias' comments have attracted attention off the pitch, Spain remain firmly focused on their bid for a second FIFA World Cup title. Luis de la Fuente's side head into the final after an outstanding campaign in which they have conceded just one goal, becoming the first team in men's World Cup history to keep six clean sheets in a single edition. Following an opening 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, Spain have won six straight matches, eliminating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France to reach the final.

Argentina, meanwhile, are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles after producing another dramatic comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the semifinals. Lionel Scaloni's side have won 14 consecutive matches and are looking to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup crown. The final will also be the first-ever World Cup title clash between the reigning European champions and the reigning Copa America champions. (ANI)