ISPL sensation Vivek Shelar has been selected for Maharashtra's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad. The pacer credits his impressive tournament performance and consistent high speeds for this breakthrough opportunity in domestic cricket.

Vivek Shelar Joins Maharashtra Squad

Vivek Shelar is the latest Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) success story, who has been picked in Maharashtra’s squad for the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 26-year-old pacer, a native of Bhiwandi, had a maiden ISPL season to remember, taking nine wickets for Tiigers of Kolkata, including a hat-trick in the eliminator, a team co-owned by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sourav Ganguly, in February this year. The ISPL Season 4 Auctions are set to take place in Mumbai on November 15, according to a press release from ISPL.

The Path to Selection

Shelar looks to do well for Maharashtra, a team studded with Indian stars, including Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw. He credited his call-up to his performances and success in the ISPL, saying that he earned an opportunity to play for Maharashtra after the selectors watched him regularly challenge the speed gun.

“Only because of ISPL and my performances there, I was called up to practise during Rajasthan Royals’ trials. The selectors backed me after watching my performances and the speeds I clocked in the ISPL,” Shelar, who clocked a speed of 145.2 kph during the tournament, said, as per the release.

“Now that I have been selected for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, I will try to give my best there and hopefully get selected in the IPL. That will be my goal, but first, I will try to help Maharashtra win," as per the release.

“It used to stream on YouTube earlier, but now it is available on JioHotstar, and that makes a huge difference. My whole family gathers together to watch me on TV,” he said, as per the release.

The Impact of ISPL

Abhishek Dalhor, who was called up as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) a couple of seasons ago, and Irfan Umair, who earned a call-up to Mumbai's senior state team, both began their journeys through the ISPL, which has become a sustainable platform for tennis-ball cricketers to earn their livelihoods and showcase their talent, it added.

“For tennis cricket, it is the number one platform. You never know, anyone can be picked directly for the IPL from there. It is that big," Shelar added, while mentioning that the ISPL has also taken good care of the players financially. This has helped them gain access to better practice facilities and training environments, preparing them to take on the challenges ahead, as per the release.

As Shelar gears up for a busy season ahead, with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the next season of the ISPL set to kick off next month, he wants to give his everything to help his team win. Playing in the IPL and eventually representing India remain among his long-term objectives.

“The first goal is to help the team win. The second goal, as a bowler, is to win the ‘Best Bowler’ award and give my best,” Shelar said as he continues to forge his own path, as per the release.