The Indian men's football team faced a tough 0-5 loss against New Zealand in their Auckland friendly. Despite goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's heroic saves and a penalty stop, the hosts dominated throughout the match ahead of the next fixture.

India Faces Defeat in New Zealand Friendly

The Indian men's national team suffered a 0-5 defeat to New Zealand in their first friendly match of the November window at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday. Both sides will meet again in Christchurch on Sunday.

In what was the Blue Tigers' first-ever match in New Zealand, Jesse Randall struck a brace, while Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss also found the net after a Bijoy Varghese own goal opened the scoring, according to a press release from AIFF Media.

Goalkeeper Heroics Amidst Challenge

Making his first national team appearance since last June, India goalkeeper Vishal Kaith made a string of fine saves, including a second-half penalty to keep the scoreline from worsening. Leading India out as skipper for the first time since 2018, Anirudh Thapa anchored India, as New Zealand pressed early. The 28-year-old had halted Randall's run down the left, but the hosts took the lead in the fifth minute following a scramble in the box. Moments later, Kaith was called upon again, flying across to deny Matthew Garbett from distance.

The Blue Tigers began to find their footing soon. Ryan Williams and wingers Liston Colaco and Jithin MS combined promising passes, culminating in their clearest opening in the 19th minute. A neat interplay between Bijoy Varghese and Williams sent the latter surging down the right to deliver a cut-back for Manvir Singh. Well positioned inside the box, the striker was prepared to pull the trigger, but was denied by a timely block from Callan Elliott.

The All Whites continued to dictate the tempo, though Kaith ensured India remained in the contest for much of the opening half. He made an acrobatic save from a header in the 25th minute and bravely came off his line to deny Randall moments later. Kaith’s most impressive intervention came around the half-hour mark. Randall burst into the box, where the India custodian blocked his initial effort before recovering quickly to palm away the rebound.

Second Half Developments

New Zealand's pressure eventually bore fruit before the interval, widening their cushion through a couple of Randall goals in the 34th and 43rd minutes. Khalid Jamil responded with five half-time changes, introducing Jay Gupta, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Mehtab Singh, Ricky Meetei Haobam and Muhammad Suhail, with the latter two making their debuts.

Colaco tested New Zealand custodian Alex Paulsen from a free-kick early in the second half, but the All Whites continued to be authoritative in attack. Wood netted their fourth from a header in the 57th minute before Bayliss volleyed in the fifth in the 74th.

Substitute Mehtab stepped up to produce a few key defensive blocks, while Kaith continued to weather the New Zealand shots to keep the score at five. The 30-year-old stood tall in the 78th minute, driving full-stretch to deny Bill Tuiloma's penalty before rising again to keep out the rebound. Head coach Jamil later handed debuts to striker David Lalhlansanga and midfielder Tomba Singh Haobam. The latter tried his luck from distance in the 88th minute, but Paulsen gathered comfortably.

India: Vishal Kaith (GK), Abhishek Singh Tekcham (Jay Gupta 46’), Pramveer (Lalrinliana Hnamte 46’), Bijoy Varghese (Mehtab Singh 46’), Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa (C) (Tomba Singh Haobam 84’), Manvir Singh (David Lalhlansanga 79’), Ryan Williams, Jithin MS (Muhammad Suhail 46’), Liston Colaco (Mohammed Sanan 66’), Lalremtluanga Fanai (Ricky Meetei Haobam 46’). (ANI)

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