RCB star Virat Kohli has significantly developed his attacking game in the IPL. His attacking shot percentage has seen a massive jump from 40.6% in 2021 to 72.8% in the current season, reflecting a more aggressive batting approach.

Indian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has developed a more attacking game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, with a massive jump in his attacking shots percentage from 2021 to this year. During the IPL clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru, Virat could score 19 in 13 balls, with three fours at a strike rate of over 146, but his attacking intent was visible.

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Kohli's Attacking Game by the Numbers

Since 2021, there has been a steady shift in an aggressive approach on the part of Virat in the IPL. During 2021, his attacking shot percentage was 40.6 per cent, which increased to 50.3 per cent in 2022. In 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, his attacking shot percentage was at 62.5 per cent, 64.3 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively.

Stellar Performance in Current IPL

During this IPL, his attacking shot percentage has entered the 70s, with 72.8 per cent. In six innings so far, Virat has scored 247 runs at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 157.32, with two fifties, with the best score of 69*. He is the second-highest run-getter in the season so far.

RCB vs DC Match Highlights

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli (19 in 13 balls, with three fours) put a 52-run opening stand. Salt (63 in 38 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a fine show with the bat, while other batters failed to capitalise on their starts. RCB put on 175/8 in their 20 overs.

DC Bowlers Restrict RCB

Skipper Axar (2/18), Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) and Lungi Ngidi (2/39) took two wickets each, not letting RCB batters make the most of their starts. (ANI)