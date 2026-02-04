Virat Kohli's look-alike, Garvit, who went viral earlier, has been featured in a new Apollo Tyres campaign, 'Har Safar Mein Dum Hai'. The film also includes legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma.

Garvit, a look-alike of Indian batting icon Virat Kohli, who went viral on social media after interacting with the 37-year-old during a training session leading upto home ODIs against New Zealand in January, has featured in a new campaign unveiled by Team India's lead sponsor.

Apollo Tyres Unveils 'Har Safar Mein Dum Hai' Campaign

Apollo Tyres, the team's lead sponsor, unveiled a film for their campaign 'Har Safar Mein Dum Hai', featuring Sachin Tendulkar alongside Team India cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh in Indian colours. In the campaign, the journey of some of these aforementioned cricketing stars from being children to donning the Indian shirt was shown. Garvit also found space in it, riding a scooter with a person portrayed as his father, carrying a cricket kit on his shoulders. It is set to AR Rahman's iconic anthem 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', and directed by ace filmmaker Abhinay Deo.

Campaign Lauded for Capturing Cricketing Spirit

Speaking about the film, Devajit Saikia, Secretary, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, "This film authentically captures the spirit of Indian cricket. It reflects the hard work, sacrifice and endurance required to represent the country at the highest level."

"This campaign reflects a core belief at Apollo Tyres that excellence is built through resilience, discipline and consistency," said Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd. "Har Safar Mein Dum Hai is our tribute to the Indian spirit, and to the unyielding commitment it takes to be the best at what you do."

Team India's T20 World Cup Quest

Notably, the assignment for India ahead is the ICC T20 World Cup, and they are a part of Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA and will start their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7. If Team India pulls off a successful title defence, they will become the first team to defend their T20 WC title, and this will mark their third T20 WC trophy, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

India T20 WC Squad

India T20 WC squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh. (ANI)