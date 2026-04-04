Virat Kohli humorously dismissed social media jokes about RCB fielding five overseas players. In a video with comedian Danish Sait (Mr. Nags), the star batter, who was on a break in London, laughingly questioned, 'Am I an overseas player?'

Virat Kohli on 'Overseas Player' Jibe

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has brushed off jokes about the team fielding five overseas players during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After India's last ODI series in January, Kohli took a break and has been living with his family in London to stay away from the constant spotlight in India.

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In a video shared by the RCB on social media, Kohli shared a light-hearted moment during an interaction with comedian Danish Sait, popularly known as Mr Nags. Appearing in his popular Mr Nags persona, Sait asked Kohli about the circulating jokes suggesting the defending champions are fielding five overseas players in an IPL 2026 match. Smiling, Kohli replied, "I don't know, why are you asking me? Ask the overseas players. I am not an overseas player. Am I an overseas player?" The exchange provided a humorous interlude, with Kohli keeping the atmosphere relaxed while addressing the playful speculation around RCB's squad composition.

Will AI finally take Mr. Nags’s job? 𝗟𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝘀 𝘅 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼?? 🤯🤯🤯 In this episode of 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗿. 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝘁. 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶 the OG legends of ‘uru talk about haircuts, speculations on Social Media, and Virat’s debut in… pic.twitter.com/vvUcaSo3cu — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 4, 2026

RCB's Strong Start to IPL 2026

The defending champions have started their IPL 2026 campaign on a fantastic note. RCB thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the tournament opener. Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 38-ball 69, including five fours and as many sixes, that helped his side to chase down the challenging target of 202 runs in 15.4 overs.

On Sunday, the defending champions will next face struggling Chennai Super Kings, who have lost two consecutive matches in the ongoing IPL season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(captain), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(wicketkeeper), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal. (ANI)