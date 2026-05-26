Hasan Ali stunned fans in the Vitality Blast 2026 with a fearless 31‑run blitz and a viral bat‑drop celebration after guiding Yorkshire to victory alongside Andrew Tye in a tense finish against Derbyshire.

Hasan Ali produced one of the most talked‑about moments of the Vitality Blast 2026 men’s tournament when he struck the winning runs for Yorkshire against Derbyshire. Just a week earlier, he had been struggling to find rhythm, but in this contest he emerged as the match‑winner.

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The Pakistan pacer joined forces with Andrew Tye in a crucial stand worth 56 runs. Their partnership proved decisive, steering Yorkshire to a thrilling victory in a game that had appeared to be slipping away.

Partnership That Changed The Game

Two contrasting batters, Hasan Ali and Andrew Tye, combined to deliver a result that highlighted the unpredictable beauty of cricket. Ali’s aggressive stroke play and Tye’s steady support ensured Yorkshire crossed the line in dramatic fashion.

Ali’s unbeaten 31 came off just 12 balls, featuring two boundaries and three towering sixes. His fearless hitting dismantled Derbyshire’s bowling attack and turned the tide in Yorkshire’s favour.

Yet it was not only the runs that made Ali the headline act. His celebration after sealing the win captured the imagination of fans both at the ground and online.

Bat‑Drop Gesture Goes Viral

At the non‑striker’s end, Ali performed the famous bat‑drop gesture, a move popularised years earlier by Joe Root. The celebration has since been adopted by players worldwide, but Ali’s version stood out for its timing and flair.

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The gesture, delivered after a blistering cameo, became the defining image of the match. Social media quickly amplified the clip, with fans praising Ali’s confidence and charisma.