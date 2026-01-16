Vishvaraj Jadeja's unbeaten 165 powered Saurashtra to a nine-wicket victory over Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final. Saurashtra chased down 292 with ease and will now face Vidarbha in the final on January 18.

Saurashtra opener Vishvaraj Jadeja hammered an unbeaten 165 runs that helped his side to beat Punjab by nine wickets in the second semi-final of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 trophy on Friday.

Saurashtra's Dominant Chase

With this victory, Saurashtra sealed their place in the final of the 50-over domestic tournament. They will face Vidarbha in the summit clash on January 18.

Chasing 292 runs, captain Harvik Desai played a superb knock of 64 runs off 63 deliveries, including nine fours. He stitched a 172-run partnership with Vishvaraj Jadeja for the opening wicket.

Vishvaraj Jadeja's unbeaten 165 off 127 balls, with the help of 18 fours and three sixes and Prerak Mankad's 52* (off 49 deliveries, seven fours) helped Saurashtra chase the target in just 39.3 overs.

With the ball, Gurnoor Brar (1/52) was among the wicket-takers for Punjab.

Anmolpreet's Century in Vain

Earlier, Anmolpreet Singh's century and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh's fighting 87-run knock helped Punjab to post 291 in 50 overs.

Batting first, Harnoor Singh and Prabhsimran Singh stitched an opening stand for 60 runs. However, during the 13th over, Harnoor Singh was run out after a fantastic effort from Chirag Jani. Harnoor made 33 runs off 43 deliveries along with five fours and one six.

Anmolpreet played a fantastic knock of 100 off 105 deliveries, including nine fours and one six.

Ramandeep Singh was dismissed after he made 42 off 38 deliveries, including three fours. The rest of the batters failed to contribute as Punjab were bundled out for 291 runs.

Saurashtra Bowlers Restrict Punjab

For Saurashtra, Chetan Sakariya (4/60 in 10 overs), Ankur Panwar (2/54 in 10 overs) and Chirag Jani (2/73 in 10 overs) were the wicket takers.