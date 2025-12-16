Venkatesh Prasad has been elected President of the KSCA. A new Cricket Advisory Committee has been formed, including legends Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, and Sunil Joshi. The committee has also recommended new selection panels for the season.

Venkatesh Prasad Elected President, Star-Studded CAC Formed

Following the appointment of former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad as the president, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) constituted the new Cricket Advisory Committee, including ex-Indian bowlers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Sunil Joshi.

KSCA Election Results

Prasad was elected President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Sunday. Former India cricketer Sujith Somasunder has been elected Vice-President, while Santosh Menon has been chosen as Secretary, a post he earlier held from 2019 to 2022. Prasad won the election, defeating K N Shanta Kumar by 191 votes. Prasad secured 749 votes, while Shanta Kumar received 558 votes. Former umpire BK Ravi has been elected as Joint Secretary, winning with 669 votes, while BN Madhukar got the better of MS Vinay for the post of Treasurer, winning with 736 votes. Prasad earlier served as KSCA vice president from 2010 to 2013 and played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India.

New Committees and Selection Panels Announced

A statement from KSCA said, "The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), under the newly elected Managing Committee led by legendary former international cricketer Venkatesh Prasad as President, has constituted the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) with the following distinguished members:- Anil Kumble -Javagal Srinath -Sunil Joshi -Vijay Bharadwaj -Jayshree Doraiswamy In its first meeting, the Cricket Advisory Committee made recommendations for the Selection Panels for the ongoing season. These recommendations have been duly approved by the Managing Committee. The approved Selection Panels are as follows:

Senior & Under-23 Men

-Chairman: Amit Verma -S. Prakash -Tejpal Kothari -Sunil Raju

Junior Men (Under-19 / Under-16 / Under-14)

-G. K. Anil Kumar -C. Raghavendra -G. N. Umesh -D. S. Ananth

Amongst the coaches in under-23 men's cricket, Ganesh Satish replaced Somashekar Siruguppi, while Deepak Chougule replaces SR Deepu The Women's Selection Committee is currently under review, and necessary decisions in this regard will be taken shortly.

Spokesperson Appointed

Further, at its Managing Committee meeting held today, the Committee nominated Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Former Treasurer, KSCA, as Official Spokesperson and Chairman - Public & Member Relations. (ANI)