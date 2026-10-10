Punjab AeroStrikers came from behind to beat Garvi Gujjus 2-1 in the Volleyball Champions League. In the day's second fixture, Tamil Titans defeated Namma Bengaluru Smashers 2-1 to collect crucial points in the tournament held in Noida.

Punjab AeroStrikers' Comeback Victory

Punjab AeroStrikers staged an impressive comeback to register a 2-1 victory over Garvi Gujjus in the Volleyball Champions League at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Friday. The Strikers faced an early setback after losing the opening set 19-21, but they responded strongly to turn the match in their favour.

Showing better coordination and composure in the crucial moments, Punjab won the second set 21-17 to level the contest before carrying the momentum into the third set, which they also won by the same scoreline to seal the victory, according to a press release from VCL. Despite taking the opening set, Garvi Gujjus were unable to maintain their advantage as Punjab stepped up their game in the final two sets to secure an important win in the tournament.

Garvi Gujjus' Rajneesh Singh was named the Player of the Match for his performance, while Punjab AeroStrikers' Jaskaran Singh was adjudged the Impact Player of the Match. Reflecting on the team's comeback, Jaskaran said, “It was a great team effort, and I am happy that we could turn things around after losing the first set. We knew we had to stay calm, communicate better and focus on winning each point. The team showed great fighting spirit in the next two sets, and everyone contributed to the victory. This win will give us confidence going forward, and we will look to carry this momentum into our upcoming matches.”

The opening match of the day was graced by Indian hockey player and Asian Games 2026 gold medallist Jugraj Singh, whose presence added to the occasion at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

Tamil Titans Defeat Namma Bengaluru Smashers

In the second fixture of the day, Tamil Titans secured a 2-1 victory over Namma Bengaluru Smashers to collect crucial points in the Volleyball Champions League. The Titans made a strong start to the contest, displaying excellent coordination and attacking intent to win the first set 21-18 before stepping up their performance in the second set to claim it 21-11. Bengaluru, however, showed signs of a comeback in the third set, putting up a stronger fight to win 21-15.

Abhishek of Tamil Titans was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance, while Tanish Choudhary received the Impact Player of the Match award for his contribution to the team's win. Reflecting on the team's performance, Tamil Titans’ Abhishek said, “We are happy with the way the team performed today. The players showed great energy and coordination in the first two sets, and that helped us build momentum. Bengaluru fought back in the third set, but the team stayed focused and did enough to secure the win. These points are important for us as we look to build on this performance in the upcoming matches.” (ANI)