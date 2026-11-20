The third Punjab Hockey League began in Mohali with Indian vice-captain Hardik Singh in attendance. Hosts Roundglass Hockey Academy triumphed 3-0, while other matches saw wins for Ghumanhera Risers Academy and Naval Tata Hockey Academy.

Punjab Hockey League Kicks Off With High Energy At Mohali Stadium

The third edition of the Punjab Hockey League (PHL), the country’s biggest junior-level hockey tournament, kicked off with tremendous enthusiasm and fanfare here at the Olympian Balbir Singh Sr. International Hockey Stadium on Thursday. Indian Men’s Hockey Team vice-captain and PHL 2026 ambassador Hardik Singh graced the occasion, setting the tone for a wonderful season as hosts Roundglass Hockey Academy took to the turf and secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Republican Sports Club, Mumbai, in the marquee clash of the day, according to a release.

The opening day was graced by an illustrious panel of Chief Guests who inspired the young athletes taking part in the tournament. Alongside Hardik, the dignitaries in attendance included Sarpal Singh (Dronacharya Awardee and Founding Director, Roundglass), Dilpreet Singh (Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze Medallist and India International), Rajpal Singh (former India hockey captain) and Rajinder Singh Sr. (Moscow 1980 Olympic Gold Medallist, Dronacharya Awardee, and Technical Lead, Roundglass Hockey Academy).

In the marquee match of the day, hosts Roundglass Hockey Academy delighted the home crowd with a commanding 3-0 victory over Republican Sports Club, Mumbai. Showing strong attacking intent from the outset, Varinder Singh broke the deadlock in the 11th minute with a clinical field goal to give the hosts an early 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Roundglass doubled their advantage right at the stroke of half-time in the 30th minute, when Sanmukh Singh successfully converted a penalty corner. Following a tightly contested, goalless third quarter, captain Arshpreet Singh stepped up in the 49th minute to slot home another penalty corner, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 win while the Roundglass defence ensured a clean sheet.

In the first match of the day, Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi, made an emphatic start to their campaign with a dominant 7-2 victory over Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). SDAT drew first blood in the eighth minute through a penalty corner conversion by Murugeshwaran, but Ghumanhera Risers hit back immediately in the very next minute as Tashu converted a penalty corner to level the scores at 1-1 at the end of the first quarter. The Delhi side took complete control in the second quarter with a four-goal blitz. Abhay netted a field goal in the 17th minute before Tashu scored his second penalty corner a minute later (18') to make it 3-1. Although Sugumar reduced the deficit for SDAT with a field goal in the 22nd minute, captain Nishant (24') and Abhay (27', completing his brace) struck field goals to hand Ghumanhera Risers a commanding 5-2 lead at half-time. Continuing their dominance after the break, Arjandeep Singh added a field goal in the 36th minute before Siddarth converted a penalty corner in the 54th minute to seal a comprehensive 7-2 win.

In the second match of the day, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, edged past Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, 1-0 in a tightly contested battle to register their opening victory of the league. After a closely fought, goalless first quarter, Naval Tata Hockey Academy broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when captain Md Jaeed stepped up to convert a penalty corner. Despite Surjit Hockey Academy pressing hard for an equaliser across the final two quarters, the Jamshedpur defence stood resolute to protect their slender lead and claim all three points.