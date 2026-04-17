Uttar Pradesh Hockey's structured grassroots system has yielded 21 national medals in 16 years, with 15 since 2021. The Sub Junior Men's team's recent Gold medal highlights the state's continued dominance and deep talent pool.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey has established itself as one of the most consistent performers at the State National Championships, with its continued strength at the grassroots level on display recently as the Sub Junior Men's team clinched the Gold medal at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar earlier this month. The recent achievement further underlined the depth of the state's robust grassroots system anchored in district scouting through tournaments and academies.

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Consistent Success Fueled by Grassroots System

Over the last 16 years, Uttar Pradesh's structured grassroots and academy-led development system has translated into consistent success at the Hockey India National Championships, securing 21 medals across categories - with a notable acceleration in recent years, including 15 medals since 2021, according to a press release.

Medal Haul Across All Levels

This stable foundation has been key to enabling enhanced performances across levels, as evidenced by the Sub Junior Men's haul of 8 medals since 2018 (4 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze), including the recent title triumph, and the Sub Junior Women's 3 Bronze medals (2017, 2021, 2022). The Junior Men's team has also won 4 medals since 2019 (2 Gold, 2 Silver), while the Junior Women's team added a Bronze in 2025. The Senior Men's team also clinched a Bronze in 2014, a couple of Silver medals in 2015 and 2021, and back-to-back Bronze medals in 2024 and 2025, showcasing steady progression and reflecting sustained success at the grassroot levels.

Infrastructure Growth Bolstering Talent

This surge aligns with major infrastructure growth, as over 15 astroturfs have been developed in the state in recent years across regions, including Lucknow, Rampur, Jhansi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mau, Saifai, Kanpur, and Agra - providing world-class facilities to nurture talent statewide. The region also has ongoing plans that are underway to develop more astroturfs, further expanding access and strengthening the development ecosystem at the grassroots level.

From Grassroots to International Glory

The pathway for athletes through the grassroot structure is clearly reflected in the number of players that have gone on to represent India at the international stage, with players like Arjuna Awardee Lalit Upadhyay (bronze at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics), Raj Kumar Pal (2024 Olympics), Uttam Singh, and Mumtaz Khan. Meanwhile, Amir Ali, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Sourabh Anand, and Ajeet Yadav also played a key role in India's third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 last year.

Upholding a Storied Hockey Legacy

Uttar Pradesh has always boasted a storied hockey legacy, having been home to legends like Major Dhyan Chand, two-time Olympic Gold medallist Kunwar Digvijay Singh, Mohammed Shahid, Ravinder Pal Singh, and Zafar Iqbal, who were part of the Moscow Olympics Gold Medal-winning team in 1980. Icons like Zafar Iqbal carry forward the rich legacy of hockey in Uttar Pradesh. Iqbal was a former Chief National Coach who led India to Asian Games Silver (1994, Hiroshima), and was recently awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 for his contribution to Indian Hockey, as he continues to inspire the next generation.

Leadership's Vision for the Future

Reflecting on the development of the sport in the state, R.P. Singh, President, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, said, "Our achievement of 21 medals over the past 16 years is a testament to the strength of our grassroots structure and the relentless efforts of our coaches, who ensure effective scouting and nurturing of talent at our high-performance academies. I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Paul Devendar, Akram Mahmood, Upendra Chauhan, Chandan Singh, Ayush Dwivedi, Jitendra Singh Bhadauria, Shashi Navait, and many others, along with our General Secretary, Rajnish Mishra. Their expertise, commitment, and vision play a pivotal role in shaping raw talent into national champions, while proudly carrying forward the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand."

"The Sub Junior Men's Gold in Rajgir exemplifies this development pathway, ensuring Uttar Pradesh fuels India's hockey future with depth, discipline, and dedication at every level. With plans to develop more astroturfs throughout the region, we want more players from Uttar Pradesh to represent the country", he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)