Undefeated heavyweight boxer Jared Anderson demolishes Oleksandr Teslenko with 1-punch knockout

It has been a glorious ride for 22-year-old American heavyweight boxer Jared Anderson. He continues to stay unbeaten in his professional boxing career. On Saturday night, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, he faced off against Oleksandr Teslenko of Ukraine to win the bout impressively via a one-punch knockout. As a result, he stays unbeaten in the sport to date.

Considering the bout, a massive right hand rattled Teslenko, thus dropping him onto the mat. With this win, Anderson has extended his professional streak to 11-0, all coming via referee stoppage. He has already been deemed a future world champion by the unbeaten Tyson Fury of Great Britain.

Overall, Anderson dominated with his speed, landing rigid thrusts through a left stance, while in the first round, he also gave Teslenko a short right hook. Anderson switched to an orthodox style in the second round, readjusting his aim. It was then when he sent a solid right hand right through Teslenko's defence to rattle him and end the fight with a KO win.

Impressed by Anderson's performance so far, promoter Bob Arum has declared that he intends on putting him in a world title fight soon. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said that Anderson will be fighting some big names in 2022. Terming him as a future world champion, he applauded his fine boxing skills and called him an athlete in the truest sense. Having begun his career in 2019, Anderson happens to be a two-time US National Heavyweight Champion.