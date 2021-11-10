  • Facebook
    World Championships: Arundhati Choudhary drags BFI to court over direct entry for Lovlina Borgohain

    Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalist Lovlina Borgohain has earned a direct entry into the World Championships. However, Arundhati Choudhary is not impressed with it and has dragged BFI to court.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    On Tuesday, Arundhati Choudhary expressed her displeasure at the Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) decision to give Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalist Lovlina Borgohain a direct entry into the World Championship. Consequently, she decided to drag BFI to the Delhi High Court over why Lovlina did not undergo the trial.

    Choudhary happens to be the reigning youth world champion, has demanded trials for the 70kg category, in which Lovlina has earned a direct entry based on her Olympic performance. In contrast, the other weight categories would be represented by the national gold-medalists. However, BFI has clarified why Lovlina was granted a direct entry.

    ALSO READ: World Boxing Championship 2021 - Akash Kumar becomes 7th Indian to win medal

    “Since only one entry in each weight category could be sent for the world championships, BFI has taken a conscious decision in its EC meeting and thereafter in its Selection Committee meeting to give ‘one-time exception for Ms Lovlina Borgohain’ Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medallist, who will be selected for world championships directly in her weight category. This decision was taken in the light of the fact that there was very little gap between the Olympics and Elite Women’s Championships that was held at Hisar. Ms Lovlina needed time to recuperate as well after Tokyo Olympics. She was also world No. 3 in this weight category,” it said in a statement.

    BFI further explained that it had informed the decision to all state associations through e-mail on October 10 before Hisar hosted the Championship. It also added that the BFI held no grudge against the petitioner (Arundhati), while her name has already been included in the reserve list for the World Championships.

