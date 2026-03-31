Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 introduces UP Prometheans, a new team from Uttar Pradesh. Owned by Mukesh Sharma, the team replaces Chennai and will compete in the league scheduled for July in Goa, which features a revised format and expanded group stage.

UP Prometheans: A New Force in Ultimate Table Tennis

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to add a strong new Uttar Pradesh flavour to Season 7 with the inclusion of UP Prometheans, bringing the energy and sporting passion of India's heartland into the league's mix. The upcoming season, scheduled to be played in July in Goa, marks another step in UTT's journey of building a dynamic and competitive league, a release said.

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Owned by first-generation entrepreneur Mukesh Sharma, UP Prometheans reflects a clear and long-term vision to strengthen India's high-performance sporting ecosystem, it added. With the franchise coming into the lineup, UTT also sees a fresh regional presence added to its roster, as UP Prometheans step in place of Chennai as part of the league's evolving team composition. The move strengthens representation from the northern belt while adding a new competitive dynamic, with Season 7 also set to feature a revised format with an expanded group stage, the release said.

A Boost for India's Sporting Ecosystem

"We are pleased to see UTT's footprint extend into Uttar Pradesh with UP Prometheans coming on board. As India's largest state, UP holds immense potential for sport, and this addition strengthens our ambition of building a league that truly represents the country. With growing interest from stakeholders who share our vision, UTT continues to evolve both on and off the table," Ekansh Gupta, CEO, Ultimate Table Tennis, said as per the press release.

UP Prometheans will also compete in Dream UTT Juniors, a grassroots initiative by the Dream Sports Foundation in collaboration with UTT, aimed at nurturing young table tennis talent across the country. Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh said, "I am excited to be part of Ultimate Table Tennis, which has already set a strong benchmark over the past seasons. With UP Prometheans, we look forward to raising the bar further and building a team that reflects our commitment to excellence and high-performance sport. This is another step towards strengthening India's journey to the Olympic podium."

Season 7 to Feature Expanded Format

Season 7 will feature seven teams competing in a single round-robin format, where each team will face every other team once in the league phase. The total number of ties will increase to 24, up from 23 for the last two seasons.