Nations League: 'You have to have a personality to play' - Luis Enrique after Spain's win over Switzerland

As the UEFA Nations League (UNL) 2022-23 continues with its group stage matches, Spain defeated Switzerland in its A-stage Group 2 game. Played at the Stade de Genève on Thursday, Switzerland walked away with a slender 1-0 win, thanks to the sole strike from Pablo Sarabia in the 15th minute, following a brilliant assist from Marcos Llorente. With this victory, Spain has risen to the second spot in its table, with a win and two losses. In contrast, Switzerland stays at the bottom, winless. In the meantime, Spain head coach Luis Enrique was not impressed with the win and has called for his side to possess some personality.

Notably, it was Llorente's second appearance in three matches, which is a surprise, having played just three games in 2020. After the match, Enrique explained the same, "I know a lot about football and he [Llorente] comes because he is among the best. He has played continuously, both him and Pau [Torres]. They found [Sergio] Busquets many times, which is important. Marco Asensio has given us things. Morata has been spectacular, and with either as our number nine, they have put us favourable scenarios."

"Yes, when they pressure us, they take us to one side of the pitch, and we don't have solutions. When you do it very well, you can hit a ball up to the forward, and we alter their pressure. We are good there too, but it is not our identity. Our identity is to play with the ball. In these games, I insist. You have to have a personality to play," Enrique added.

Enrique concluded by speaking on Switzerland's performance, saying, "Switzerland are in the World Cup and will give us problems. For me, the mistake is not having the ball on the opposite end of the field. We defend with the ball. The result conditions everything. It is how football works."