Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League. Joao Felix scored first, followed by an equaliser from Erling Haaland. Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland's mistake then allowed Goncalo Ramos to score the winner, ending Norway's long unbeaten home run.

Defending champions Portugal defeated Norway 2-1 in their UEFA Nations League Group A4 clash at the Ullevaal Stadion on Sunday, with goalkeeper Orjan Nyland's costly mistake allowing Goncalo Ramos to score the decisive goal and end Norway's 14-match unbeaten run at home.

First Half: Felix Scores as Costa Thwarts Haaland

Portugal, ranked seventh in the FIFA rankings, took the lead through Joao Felix in the 17th minute after Norway had threatened early on. Joao Neves had headed over the crossbar before Erling Haaland was denied by Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to the website of UEFA Nations League.

Haaland then had another opportunity after Costa parried the ball into his path, but Ruben Dias produced a crucial diving block to deny the Norway captain.

Costa also kept out two Haaland headers as Portugal preserved a clean sheet through the opening 45 minutes.

Felix's opener continued his impressive international run, coming after his match-winning goal against Wales last Thursday. The forward calmly finished from the edge of the box to put Portugal ahead.

Frantic Second Half Sees Ramos Secure Win

Norway continued to press and eventually found their equaliser six minutes into the second half. Haaland reacted quickest from close range to score his 65th goal in his 57th appearance for Norway. The Manchester City striker has now scored in 16 of his last 17 competitive international appearances.

However, Norway's hopes of completing the comeback were damaged almost immediately when Nyland gifted possession to Portugal. The goalkeeper's poor pass fell straight to Ramos, who calmly lobbed the ball into an empty net in the 54th minute to restore Portugal's lead.

Ramos thought he had added another five minutes later after beating Nyland to a through ball, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Norway pushed for another equaliser as the match became increasingly frantic in the closing stages, but Portugal held firm to secure all three points.

Portugal Top Group A4

The victory moved Portugal to the top of Group A4 after opening their Nations League campaign with consecutive wins. It was also their seventh victory in their last 10 matches, alongside two draws and one defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench for Portugal, meaning there was no extended on-field meeting between the veteran and Haaland, but Portugal still had enough to claim victory in Oslo. Norway, ranked 19th in the FIFA rankings, remain on three points after two matches. The defeat was their ninth in 12 meetings with Portugal, while they have won once and drawn twice. (ANI)