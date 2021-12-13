UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Last-16 draw: It's Messi vs Ronaldo as PSG faces Manchester United

The draw for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League pre-quarters was made on Monday, with PSG clashing against Manchester United. Check out who your favourite club has been drawn against.

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 was done and dusted with its group stage commitments last week. As a result, things will now move to the pre-quarterfinal stage. On Monday, the draw for the same was made at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Here is the full draw for the Round of 16, as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been drawn against Manchester United to set up a mouth-watering clash that will renew the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As the round name suggests, 16 clubs will be playing in this phase of the competition. The winners and runners-up from the eight groups are the ones to have qualified for it. However, it is to be noted that the group winners cannot be pitted against another group winner. Therefore, it is a winner against the runner-up.

As for the group winners (as per group A-H), Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille, and Juventus happen to be the ones. Considering the runners-up (as per group A-H), Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal, Salzburg and Chelsea happened to be in the draw.

The fixtures for the pre-quarters will be played in February-March. While the first leg will be played on February 15-16 and February 22-23, the second leg will conclude on March 8-9 and Match 15-16. However, it should be noted that the seeded group winners will play the first leg away from home.

Also, unlike all these years, the away goal rule has been scrapped, meaning that a tied match at the end of the second leg will result in extra-time, followed by a penalty shootout. Also, none of the teams from the same nation can play against each other in this round.

Below is the final draw for the pre-quarters stage of the 2021-22 UCL:

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villareal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

PSG vs Manchester United