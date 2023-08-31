Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle in 'Group of Death'

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Round of 32 draws: Group F promises intense competition, featuring Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle. No wonder, it is being touted as the Group of Death

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle in 'Group of Death'
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

    The UEFA Champions League Round of 32 draws took place in Monaco, revealing some exciting matchups. In a clash of football giants, English Premier League powerhouse Manchester United will face off against Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich during the group stage. Meanwhile, Group of Death contenders include PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

    Napoli is set to go head-to-head with Real Madrid, while Group F promises intense competition, featuring Paris, Dortmund, Milan, and Newcastle. This marks the Magpies' return to the group stage after nearly two decades, and they'll be facing three European powerhouses, each with a recent history of reaching the finals.

    Reigning champions Manchester City find themselves in the same group as RB Leipzig, while Arsenal has been paired with Sevilla, and Celtic is set to play against Atletico Madrid.

    Here's a breakdown of the UEFA Champions League draw:

    Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

    Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

    Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

    Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad

    Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

    Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

    Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

    Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

    The group stage matches are scheduled to run from September 19 to December 13, culminating in the final at Wembley on June 1. In this edition, the Champions League has expanded to 36 teams, each playing eight games instead of the previous six. Teams will be ranked in a single standings table, with the top eight advancing directly to the round of 16. Teams ranked 9th to 24th will enter a knockout playoffs round to compete for the remaining eight spots in the last-16. One team from each pot will be drawn into a group, with the restriction that teams from the same national association cannot be placed in the same group.

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Tanveer Sangha's remarkable debut: Unexpected rise of the Australian leg spinner osf

    Tanveer Sangha's remarkable debut: Unexpected rise of the Australian leg spinner

    Cricket Viacom18 secures exclusive media rights for BCCI cricket matches from 2023-2028 osf

    Viacom18 secures exclusive media rights for BCCI cricket matches from 2023-2028

    Football Matheus Nunes nears Manchester City move in 53 million deal from Wolves osf

    Matheus Nunes nears Manchester City move in £53 million deal from Wolves

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh; All you need to know osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh; All you need to know

    Football UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage draw: All you need to know osf

    UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage draw: All you need to know

    Recent Stories

    First Made-in-India 700 MW nuclear reactor now fully operational in Gujarat's Kakrapar

    First Made-in-India 700 MW nuclear reactor now fully operational in Gujarat's Kakrapar

    Cricket Tanveer Sangha's remarkable debut: Unexpected rise of the Australian leg spinner osf

    Tanveer Sangha's remarkable debut: Unexpected rise of the Australian leg spinner

    When Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa met PM Modi (PHOTOS)

    'You personify passion...' When PM Modi met Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa (PHOTOS)

    G20 Summit: Russia to send Foreign envoy Sergei Lavrov as Vladimir Putin's replacement

    G20 Summit: Russia to send Foreign envoy Sergei Lavrov as Vladimir Putin's replacement

    Cricket Viacom18 secures exclusive media rights for BCCI cricket matches from 2023-2028 osf

    Viacom18 secures exclusive media rights for BCCI cricket matches from 2023-2028

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon