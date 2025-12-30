Udhayanidhi Stalin opened a new hockey stadium in Coimbatore. India won bronze at the Junior World Cup. The men's Hockey India League (HIL) will start on Jan 3, 2026, with eight teams competing across Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar.

Tamil Nadu Boosts Hockey Infrastructure

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Hockey Stadium in Coimbatore. Recently, the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 was held in Tamil Nadu. After finishing fourth in the previous two editions of the Junior Hockey World Cup, India finally dramatically returned to the podium, producing one of the most memorable comebacks of the tournament. India found themselves trailing 0-2 at the end of the third quarter against Argentina in the bronze medal match. Still, a stunning attacking display in the final 15 minutes saw the young Colts score four unanswered goals in the fourth quarter to seal the bronze medal and cap off a remarkable campaign.

Hockey India League 2025-26 Details Announced

Meanwhile, the men's Hockey India League (HIL) will kick off on January 3, 2026, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, with an exciting opener between the home side, Tamil Nadu Dragons, and Hyderabad Toofans, setting the tone for nearly a month of world-class hockey action. The men's league will feature eight teams - Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (defending champions), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and the HIL Governing Council.

League Schedule and Venues

The Men's HIL 2025-26 will be played across three vibrant, hockey-loving cities, celebrating the sport's spirit nationwide. The opening leg will be hosted in Chennai from January 3 to 9 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, where teams will kick off their campaigns. The action will then move to Ranchi for the second leg, scheduled from January 11 to 16 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, before heading to Bhubaneswar for the third and final leg from January 17 to 26 at the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

Tournament Format and Finals

Each team will face the others once in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The knockout stage -- comprising Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on 23 January, followed by Qualifier 2 on 25 January -- will all take place in Bhubaneswar. The season will culminate in a grand finale on 26 January 2026 at the Kalinga Stadium, featuring the 3rd/4th place match earlier in the evening, followed by the much-anticipated Final to crown the new HIL champions. (ANI)