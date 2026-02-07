Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi became India's highest run-getter in U19 ODI history. He achieved the feat during the U19 World Cup final against England, scoring a mammoth 175 off just 80 balls with 15 sixes.

Record Innings in World Cup Final

Saving his best for the last, he slammed a brutal 80-ball 175, with 15 fours and 15 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 218. His 53-ball ton is the second-highest in tournament history, and he hit the most sixes in U19 WC history in a single innings.

Stellar Tournament Performance

The left-hander finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 439 runs in seven matches and innings at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, with a century and three fifties to his name. He scored a total of 30 sixes in the competition, the most by a player in a single edition of the U19 WC.

Climbing the All-Time Ranks

In 25 U19 ODIs, Vaibhav has scored 1,412 runs at an average of 56.48, with a strike rate of 165.72 and four centuries and seven fifties, with the best score of 175. He is also the overall fourth-highest run-getter in U19 ODI cricket history.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto is the leading run-getter in U19 ODI Cricket, with 1,820 runs in 58 matches and 57 innings at an average of 37.91 and a strike rate of 70.89, with two centuries and 12 fifties.