Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi became India's highest run-getter in U19 ODI history. He achieved the feat during the U19 World Cup final against England, scoring a mammoth 175 off just 80 balls with 15 sixes.
India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi is now the highest run-getter in the U19 ODI cricket history for the Indian team. Suryavanshi achieved this milestone during his side's ICC U19 World Cup final clash against England.
Record Innings in World Cup Final
Saving his best for the last, he slammed a brutal 80-ball 175, with 15 fours and 15 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 218. His 53-ball ton is the second-highest in tournament history, and he hit the most sixes in U19 WC history in a single innings.
Stellar Tournament Performance
The left-hander finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 439 runs in seven matches and innings at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, with a century and three fifties to his name. He scored a total of 30 sixes in the competition, the most by a player in a single edition of the U19 WC.
Climbing the All-Time Ranks
In 25 U19 ODIs, Vaibhav has scored 1,412 runs at an average of 56.48, with a strike rate of 165.72 and four centuries and seven fifties, with the best score of 175. He is also the overall fourth-highest run-getter in U19 ODI cricket history.
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto is the leading run-getter in U19 ODI Cricket, with 1,820 runs in 58 matches and 57 innings at an average of 37.91 and a strike rate of 70.89, with two centuries and 12 fifties.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)