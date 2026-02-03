England U19 set a 278-run target for Australia in the U19 World Cup semi-final, finishing at 277. Captain Thomas Rew scored a crucial century (110), forming a 135-run partnership with Caleb Falconer (40) to anchor the innings.

England Under 19 men's cricket team have set a big target of 278 for archrivals Australia in the 1st semi-final of the ongoing ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 being played at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Captain Rew Leads From The Front

Opting to bat first in the must-win game, England U19 captain Thomas Rew led his team with a big knock of 110 runs. He completed his ton with a single in the 39th over. His knock included 14 fours and one six.

Early Wobble for England

Ben Dawkins and Joseph Moores opened the batting for England, but the Australian seamer Will Byrom got the first breakthrough in his first over when he got rid of Dawkins, who departed after making just one run.

In-form batter Ben Mayes joined Moores at the crease and added 50-plus runs for the second wicket before Aryan Sharma caught Moores in front of the wicket. He made 25 off 33 balls. Mayes followed him in the next over and departed after making 24 off 33 balls. Hayden Schiller bowled him with a beautiful delivery.

Rew and Falconer Rebuild Innings

Captain Rew and Caleb Falconer (40 off 53 balls) added 135 runs for the fourth wicket and kept the scoreboard moving.

Australia Pull Things Back

Naden Cooray broke the partnership in the 36th over. Falconer's knock included four boundaries. Ralphie Albert added a quick 13-ball-15 with the help of two boundaries to help his captain, before giving his wicket to Cooray.

Farhan Ahmed joined his captain at the crease with nine overs left. But while taking a tight single in the 43rd over, Rew lost his wicket, courtesy of a direct throw by Steven Hogan.

Australian bowlers bowled tight overs in the death to restrict England to a modest total of 277 runs. Ahmed made an unbeaten 28 off 26 balls to help his team reach a fighting total in a do-or-die clash.

Road to the Final

Now, aiming for their second title, England will try to halt the defending champions before 277 and enter the final.

Among the full members, India have won the World Cup on a record five occasions, while Australia have won four times, Pakistan twice, and Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies once each. (ANI)