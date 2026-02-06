India U19 set a massive 412-run target for England in the U19 World Cup final, thanks to a stunning 175 off 80 balls by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The knock drew praise from cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Michael Vaughan, and Ian Bishop.

India Under-19 men's cricket team have set a mammoth target of 412 runs for England in the final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 on the back of a massive 175 off just 80 balls coming from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

'The Sun Has Risen': Cricketing Fraternity Reacts

After his knock, former cricketers were quick to acknowledge his feat and congratulated him through different posts on social media. Some of them were Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Ian Bishop and Michael Vaughan.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag praised Sooryavanshi in a post on X. He said, "VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI 175 off 80 balls. 15 fours + 15 sixes-equal fours, equal sixes, equal destruction. Suryavanshi = Born from the Sun dynasty. Today he batted like one! Blazing. Blinding. Unstoppable. England bowlers tried everything. But you can't stop the SUN. "The Sun has risen on Bhartiya cricket!" Just a sign of the future."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised the young Indian batting line-up and tweeted on X, "This Indian U19 batting line-up could easily mix it at the T20 WC starting tomorrow."

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop posted, "Right, those who know Vaibhav Sooryavanshi know he is special. He reconfirmed that today. 175(80) with 15 fours and 15 sixes. 150 in boundaries."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan posted a tweet on X saying, "A daddy 100 in a World Cup final. Vaibhav Suryavanshi isn't just consistent; he delivers when it matters most. Big-match player!"

Sooryavanshi Smashes Records

The 14-year-old destructive batter hammered the fastest 150 of the tournament to set the Indian team in the driving seat as they look to defend a big total of 411 runs in the title clash.

Vaibhav rewrote multiple records during his innings, as he also became the batter to hit the most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings. He smashed 15 sixes, breaking the previous record of 12 sixes held by Australia's Michael Hill.

Vaibhav played a stunning knock of 175 runs off just 80 balls in the final. Batting at a blistering strike rate of 218.75, his innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Remarkably, 150 of his runs came through boundaries alone.

England Face Herculean Chase for Title

Now, England U19 need to chase down a record 412 runs to win this match and claim the title. India U19 will be hoping to take the trophy for the record-extending sixth time. (ANI)