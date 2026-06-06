PM Modi congratulated the Indian U18 Men's and Women's Hockey teams for their Asia Cup 2026 success. The men's team won gold after beating Japan 4-1, while the women's team clinched bronze by defeating Korea 3-0 in their respective matches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Women's and Men's Hockey teams for their stellar performances at the U18 Asia Cup 2026. India was crowned champions of the Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026 after defeating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Saturday, while the Women's team won Bronze after commanding 3-0 victory over Korea in the third-place match.

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PM Modi applauds Men's U18 Hockey Team

"A splendid accomplishment by our young hockey players. Congratulations to the Indian Men's U18 Hockey Team on winning the Men's U18 Asia Cup 2026. The team displayed exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament, culminating in a memorable victory in the final. This triumph also reflects hockey's growing popularity among our youth. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," PM Modi applauded the Indian team.

A splendid accomplishment by our young hockey players! Congratulations to the Indian Men’s U18 Hockey Team on winning the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2026. The team displayed exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the tournament, culminating in a memorable victory in the final. This… pic.twitter.com/w5xIVAvN13 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2026

Men's Final Match Details

Ashish Tani Purti (2', 28', 34') starred with a hat-trick, while captain Ketan Kushwaha (30') also found the back of the net as India produced a commanding display against the hosts to lift the title. Numada Gaku (52') scored Japan's lone goal of the contest, according to a Hockey India release.

Women's Team Secures Bronze

The bronze medal marks a strong finish to India's campaign at the Women's U18 Asia Cup 2026, with the team showcasing its attacking quality, scoring 36 goals, defensive resilience and immense promise throughout the tournament, according to a release.

On X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian Women's U18 Hockey Team on securing the Bronze Medal at the U18 Asia Cup 2026. The team displayed remarkable grit throughout the tournament. This feat reflects the growing strength of women's hockey in India and the immense potential of our players. Wishing the team the very best for their upcoming endeavours."

Congratulations to the Indian Women’s U18 Hockey Team on securing the Bronze Medal at the U18 Asia Cup 2026. The team displayed remarkable grit throughout the tournament. This feat reflects the growing strength of women’s hockey in India and the immense potential of our players.… pic.twitter.com/098tYzdIqK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2026

Women's Bronze Medal Match Details

Sandeepa Kumari (2'), Captain Sweety Kujur (16') and Nousheen Naz (33') were on target as India Women capped off their campaign with an impressive podium finish.

Hockey India Announces Cash Rewards

To recognise the teams' achievements, Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakh for each player of the gold medal-winning Indian U-18 Men's Hockey Team and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff.

Hockey India also announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for each player of the Indian U-18 Women's Hockey Team, who secured the bronze medal earlier in the day, along with Rs 50,000 for each member of the support staff. (ANI)