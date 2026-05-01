Mumbai Mozartt edged Century Warriors 14-13 in a thriller at the Butterfly TTSL Maharashtra 2026. PBG Pune Jaguars bounced back strongly, securing back-to-back victories against Bayside Spinners TTC and NPV Smashers on Day 2 in Mumbai.

Mumbai Mozartt continued their impressive run in Butterfly Table Tennis Super League (TTSL) Maharashtra 2026, edging past Century Warriors 14-13 in a thrilling contest, while PBG Pune Jaguars bounced back in style to register consecutive wins, defeating Bayside Spinners TTC 15-12 and NPV Smashers 14-13 on Day 2 in Mumbai.

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Butterfly TTSL Maharashtra Format

Butterfly TTSL is an initiative by Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) to strengthen grassroots talent development and elevate state-level competition nationwide, according to a press release. Butterfly TTSL Maharashtra will see eight teams battle for the title, with each tie featuring nine matches, six singles, two mixed doubles, and one men's doubles match. Each match has three games; each game a player wins adds a point to their team's tally.

Thrilling Win for Mumbai Mozartt

In the day's opening tie, Century Warriors got off to a strong start as veterans Santosh Wakradkar and Anish Sontakke secured identical 2-1 wins in their respective matches to hand their side an early lead. Mumbai Mozartt, however, responded through Shreya Deshpande, who overcame Sampada Bhiwandkar 2-1 in the women's singles to shift momentum.

The U-17 mixed doubles pair of Ishan Khandekar and Divyanshi Bhowmick, and Aakarshan Yadav in the cadet boys' singles, followed the winning streak to balance the scores. Divyanshi Bhowmick further marked her dominance with a commanding 3-0 victory over Naisha Rewaskar in the junior girls' singles, helping Mumbai Mozart seal a narrow 14-13 win.

PBG Pune Jaguars' Double Victory

PBG Pune Jaguars, who had a quiet start on Day 1, turned things around, winning back-to-back. In their first tie of the day, they started on a dominant note with a 3-0 win by Amol Sarode in the veterans' singles against Bayside Spinners' Ketan Palvankar. Bayside fought back through Jash Modi, but Senhora Dsouza kept PBG in control as their young lineup delivered consistently to secure a 15-12 victory.

Carrying the momentum into their second tie, PBG Pune Jaguars once again started strong, taking a 2-1 lead in the veterans' category. Reeth Rishya played a key role, registering a 2-1 win over Shweta Parte in the women's singles before combining with Neil Mulye for a dominant 3-0 victory in the mixed doubles against Sagar Kasture and Shweta Parte. Their all-around effort helped PBG edge past NPV Smashers 14-13 and complete a successful day.

Other Day 2 Results

In other ties, Century Warriors registered a convincing 16-11 win over defending champions Phantom Stars, while Ping Panthers defeated Jolly Friends Sports Club 15-12. (ANI)