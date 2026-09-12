A national workshop on integrating sports and physical education into higher education as per NEP 2020 is being held at National College, Tiruchirappalli. Inaugurated by Governor Arlekar, it focuses on holistic student development.

A one-day national workshop on “NEP 2020 – Redefining Sports and Physical Education in Higher Education” is underway at National College in Tiruchirappalli, bringing together academicians, physical education experts, sports professionals and representatives of higher educational institutions to discuss the integration of sports into the higher education system.

Key Dignitaries and Organisers

The workshop is being jointly organised by National College, Tiruchirappalli, and the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), Tamil Nadu State Chapter, at the Dr. V. Krishnamurthy Auditorium on the college campus. Tamil Nadu and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the workshop, while Rtn AKS Er Muruganandam M (MMM), Rotary International Vice President 2026-27 and President of the PEFI Tamil Nadu Chapter, participated as the Guest of Honour.

Focus on Holistic Development

The discussions at the workshop are centred on the role of sports and physical education in the holistic development of students and ways to integrate them into higher education in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The workshop comes against the backdrop of NEP 2020's broader emphasis on holistic education, with the policy seeking to move beyond purely cognitive learning and give greater importance to social, emotional and other skills such as teamwork, leadership, communication, perseverance and empathy.

NEP 2020: Aims and Pillars

Announced on July 29, 2020, NEP 2020 proposes wide-ranging reforms across school and higher education, including technical education. It is built around five guiding pillars -- Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability -- and aims to create an education system that prepares students to meet national and global challenges.

Strengthening Sports in Higher Education

In the context of sports and physical education, the workshop is examining how sporting activities can become an integral part of higher education and contribute to students' overall physical, mental and social development. Participants are also discussing approaches to strengthen sports infrastructure, training and opportunities within educational institutions, while aligning physical education with the larger vision of holistic and multidisciplinary learning envisaged under NEP 2020.

Platform for Collaborative Ideas

The national workshop is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders from education and sports to exchange ideas on developing a more integrated approach towards physical education and sporting activities in higher education.