Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has set a 'non-negotiable national goal' for India to finish in the top 10 of the Olympic medal tally, urging for consistent improvement in international events starting with the Asian Games this year in Japan.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday addressed the Sports Governance Conclave in Ahmedabad, saying that starting from the Asian Games in Japan this year, the performances across major international sports events should witness consistent improvement and a top-10 finish in Olympic medal tally in a "non-negotiable national goal".

The conclave was organised by the Government of India, in association with the Government of Gujarat and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad. The conclave was attended by representatives of National Sports Federations (NSFs), State Olympic Associations, and members of the IOA Executive Council.

Government's Priorities for India's Sports Ecosystem

Addressing the gathering, the Minister outlined the Government's clear and uncompromising priorities for India's sports ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on governance reforms, competitive exposure, systematic talent identification and nurturing from grassroots to elite levels, strengthening the coaching ecosystem, and expanding private sector participation in sports infrastructure, academies, and leagues, as per a press release from Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Dr. Mandaviya stated that over the past 1.5 years, the Government has laid a strong institutional foundation that clearly reflects its intent to reform Indian sports. "Once a decision is taken, the Government has demonstrated both political will and clarity of purpose in its implementation," he said, citing key initiatives such as the National Sports Governance Act (NSGA), Khelo Bharat Niti, reforms in ANSF norms, and improvements in coach recruitment systems.

Call for Federation Accountability and Integrity

Making the Government's position unequivocally clear, the minister asserted that persistent issues within sports federations, including internal politics, corruption, unfair selection trials, injustice to athletes, governance disputes, and financial irregularities, must now come to an end. "For us, the athlete and the nation's reputation are paramount," he said, adding that while the Government respects the autonomy of federations, the same commitment to integrity, transparency, and athlete-centric governance must be demonstrated by all sporting bodies.

Implementing NSGA for Fair Governance

He emphasised that the effective implementation of the NSGA would rest with the federations themselves and must ensure fair and timely elections, financial transparency, functional athlete commissions, ethics commissions, and strict compliance with prescribed governance norms.

Mandate for Professionalism and Long-Term Planning

Calling for a professional and future-oriented approach, the Minister urged every federation to prepare a clear roadmap for the next 1, 3, 5, and 10 years. He stressed that sports bodies must be professionally run, with qualified CEOs, financial experts, marketing professionals, international-level coaches, and specialised operations teams.

Dr. Mandaviya also announced that the Government would soon introduce key policy initiatives, including transparent and standardised selection trials, the "One Corporate, One Sport" model, and enhanced athlete welfare packages. Highlighting the significant public investment already being made in sports science, nutrition, injury management, and high-performance support, he called upon federations to match the Government's pace and ambition.

Top-10 Olympic Finish: A 'Non-Negotiable National Goal'

Reiterating India's long-term sporting vision, the Minister declared that achieving a Top-10 finish in the Olympic medal tally is a non-negotiable national goal, underlining the critical role of National Sports Federations and State Olympic Associations in realising this ambition. "Performance must show consistent improvement in every major international competition, beginning with the Asian Games 2026. The Commonwealth Games 2030 should emerge as a landmark success for India, both as hosts and as a sporting powerhouse," he said.

Describing the present phase as the Golden Period of Indian Sports, Dr. Mandaviya concluded with a strong message of accountability: "History will remember what we achieve now, and it will not forgive what we fail to do." (ANI)