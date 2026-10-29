Indian batter Tilak Varma stresses the importance of precise death-over bowling and yorker execution at Eden Park as the team aims for a 5-0 clean sweep in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

Focus on Death Bowling Tactics

Auckland [New Zealand], October 29 (ANI): Ahead of the fourth T20I against New Zealand, Indian batter Tilak Varma spoke on the importance of nailing yorkers and bowling well in death overs at Auckland, with the ground dimensions at Eden Park, especially the straight boundaries, being smaller. Team India, having already sealed the T20I series, will be playing for a clean sweep during the fourth T20I at Auckland.

The previous T20I at Wellington witnessed carnage from Abhishek Sharma, who single-handedly took the game away with his 38-ball 113 during a chase of 199 runs. The other two previous games also witnessed some fine batting performances across both sides, with New Zealand's ground dimensions, which are sometimes on the smaller side, playing a big role.

Praising Bowling Consistency

Speaking ahead of the match, Tilak said during the presser that in the last couple of games, after conceding 225 runs in the first T20I, they have bowled well to restrict Kiwis to 180 and 198, both totals which India chased down. He was particularly appreciative of pacer Prince Yadav's yorker execution. "In the last two games we have bowled really well as a bowling unit, especially in the death overs and the middle phase. If you see Prince Yadav especially, the way he is executing those yorkers when the team needs it, particularly in the death overs. That is a positive sign for us," he said.

Addressing Ground Dimensions and Strategy

Tilak also said that during the previous two matches, the side boundaries were really small, but at Eden Park, the straight boundaries are towards the smaller side, making run-making easier in that area. He highlighted the need to bowl well at death overs and nail yorkers well. "I think for the next few games as well... in the last game, the square boundaries were really small, and for this match, I have heard the straight boundary is on the smaller side—I have never played here, but that is what I heard. So with that, again, bowling those crucial overs at the death and executing those yorkers will be very crucial. We are doing well in that aspect," he said.

Aiming for a Series Clean Sweep

Tilak said that the upcoming two matches mark a great chance for India to pull off a clean sweep. "We are currently leading 3–0, so we see this as a great opportunity to pull off a clean sweep. There are two matches left, and we will take them one game at a time. The immediate goal is to win the next match and give the Indian crowd (in New Zealand) a great chance to witness a 5–0 series win in the final game," he signed off. (ANI)

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